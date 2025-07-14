Wireless Sensor Market 2025 Trends: Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2022 to 2031, Report

The wireless sensor market was valued at $15.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $102.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The temperature sensor and pressure sensor segments collectively accounted for around 24.1% wireless sensor market share in 2021. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global wireless sensor market generated $15.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $102.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 20.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10234 The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global wireless sensor market based on product type, industry vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on product type, the others segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global wireless sensor market and would maintain its dominance in terms of revenue through 2031. However, the flow sensors segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.28% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the biosensors, temperature sensor, pressure sensor, humidity sensors, gas sensors, level sensors, and motion and positioning sensors segments.Based on industry vertical, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing more than one-third of the global wireless sensor market, and would lead the trail through 2031. The industrial segment, on the other hand, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.27% during the forecast period. The report also discusses automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, healthcare, agriculture, and others segments.𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑 – 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4eccbfa175cf49997eda0df14e46e025 Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for half of the global wireless sensor market share and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same market is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.66% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America, LAMEA and Europe.Leading players of the global wireless sensor market analyzed in the research include ABB Ltd.Texas Instruments Inc.STMicroelectronicsEmerson Electric Co.Honeywell International Inc.Siemens AGSchneider ElectricBroadcom Inc. (listed twice)General Electric CompanyNXP SemiconductorsRockwell Automation Inc.TE Connectivity Ltd.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10234 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬Wireless Video Surveillance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wireless-video-surveillance-market-A17130 Wireless Charging Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wireless-charging-market Wireless Display Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wireless-display-market-A14245

