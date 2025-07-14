Sigli Launches Free Webinar to Help Belgian SMEs Turn AI Into Profit in 90 Days

Action-oriented 60-min session shares 2025 AI benchmarks, four Belgian case studies and a 90-day playbook to reach ROI without big-budget risk.

ANTWERPEN, BELGIUM, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European digital-transformation consultancy Sigli will host a free, live webinar on 12 August 2025 designed to help Belgian small and medium-sized enterprises (KMO’s) translate artificial-intelligence (AI) ambitions into measurable profit within 90 days.

Titled “The AI Profit Toolkit: Benchmarks, Playbooks, Quick Wins,” the 60-minute session arms business owners and operational leaders with the data, methods and subsidies they need to launch low-risk, high-impact AI pilots.

“Many companies remain on the sidelines because they simply don’t know where to start,” says Thomas Simono, Managing Director Benelux at Sigli and lead speaker. “We distilled dozens of real-life Belgian projects into a practical toolkit that any SME can act on the very next day.”

What attendees will learn:

Benchmarks 2025 – adoption rates, break-even points and ROI curves gathered from recent Belgian AI projects.

Four local case studies – recruitment, construction, mobility and consulting sectors, all completed in under six months.

90-Day Playbook – step-by-step path from AI-readiness scan to pilot in production.

Funding map – overview of subsidies such as the KMO-groeisubsidie and other regional incentives.

Toolkit & recording – downloadable templates, check-lists and full replay for every participant.

Event logistics:

Date: 12 August 2025

Time: 15:00 – 16:00 GMT+3 (14:00 – 15:00 CEST)

Format: Online; access link sent upon registration

Registration: Free at https://www.eventbrite.be/e/tickets-the-ai-profit-toolkit-benchmarks-playbooks-quick-wins-belgische-kmo-ed-1455858555129

Why Sigli?

Headquartered in Antwerp with additional hubs in Vilnius and London, Sigli has delivered more than 150 digital-transformation and AI projects across 25 clients in 12 European markets over the past eight years.

The company is ISO/IEC 27001-certified and fully compliant with the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), underscoring its commitment to security and business continuity.

Independent tech outlet Silicon Canals recently described Sigli as “at the centre of AI-driven transformation for Europe’s mid-market” and highlighted its pragmatic, data-first approach.

“SMEs don’t have the luxury of multi-million-euro R&D budgets,” notes Simono. “Our framework shows how they can start small, prove value fast and then scale responsibly.”

Who should attend?

Company owners, CEOs and managing partners of Belgian KMO’s

Operations and finance directors seeking efficiency gains

Digital-innovation leads exploring data-driven decision support

Anyone responsible for technology road-maps who needs quick ROI

Bonus resources

Every registrant receives early access to Sigli’s AI Readiness Whitepaper and a self-assessment scorecard to map their current data maturity.

