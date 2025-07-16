Portugal Maintains Strategic Edge in Investment Migration Despite Citizenship Law Debate

Strategic Insights from Get Golden Visa for Global Investors

Many of our clients are looking at Portugal as a long-term safety net, especially as political tensions increase in their home countries” — Murat Coskun

LISBON, LISBON, PORTUGAL, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite ongoing parliamentary debate around proposed changes to the Portugal citizenship law , investor demand for the Portugal Golden Visa continues to grow. Contrary to seasonal expectations and legal uncertainty, Get Golden Visa reports a strong uptick in interest during the summer of 2025,a season typically associated with slower migration activity.“Instead of stepping back, we’re seeing a good volume of serious inquiries,” said Murat Coskun, Managing Partner of Get Golden Visa. “This is a clear sign that investor confidence in Portugal’s long-term value stays strong.”Why Portugal Still Holds a Strategic EdgeEven if the proposed extension of the citizenship timeline from 5 to 10 years becomes law, Portugal remains the only EU country where investors can apply for citizenship without full-time relocation or mandatory donations. The country offers an unparalleled path to EU citizenship through real, strategic investment.Under the proposed changes, Golden Visa holders would still be able to:-Maintain their investment for 5 years-Apply for permanent residency in year 5 and exit their investment-Maintain residency with minimal physical presence (7 days/year)Apply for citizenship in year 10 without relocationThis long-term flexibility, combined with EU access and quality of life, continues to place Portugal at the top of investor priorities.Broader Context: What’s Driving DemandInvestor sentiment is also being shaped by rising global instability and shifting political climates. Many high-net-worth individuals are actively seeking second residency and citizenship options as a safeguard.“Many of our clients are looking at Portugal as a long-term safety net, especially as political tensions increase in their home countries,” added Coskun.While Portugal remains the most strategic destination, Greece and Italy also continue to attract interest, particularly from lifestyle-driven investors. Greece’s real estate pathway and Italy’s fast-track startup model offer viable alternatives for different profiles.Read the Full Article: https://getgoldenvisa.com/ investor-demand-portugal-golden-visa-2025About Get Golden VisaGet Golden Visa is a bespoke investment advisory firm founded in 2014. We help people get additional residency and citizenship by making a qualifying investment in Europe, the Americas, the Caribbean, and the rest of the world. Depending on the program of choice, we offer professional advisory services for property acquisition, fund subscription, or other investment vehicles. Our teams of local experts mark Get Golden Visa apart from its competitors because it offers independent advisory services and accompanies investors throughout the whole journey. With local offices in Lisbon, Athens, Istanbul, and London and various international associations, Get Golden Visa offers transparent guidance with a tailor-made and flexible approach. For more information about Get Golden Visa, please visit https://getgoldenvisa.com/

