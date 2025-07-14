Automotive Power Window Motor Market Size, Shares, Trends, Demands, Opportunities, Growth till 2033 | CAGR of 5.3%

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Automotive Power Window Motor Market ," The automotive power window motor market size was valued at $9.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $15.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2033.The global automotive power window motor industry has witnessed significant growth, driven by an increase in vehicle production, rise in adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), and surge in consumer demand for comfort & convenience features in modern vehicles. Power window motors, an essential component in vehicle window systems, have become a standard feature across most vehicle segments, ranging from entry-level cars to luxury models. The market growth is driven by advancements in motor technology, such as the shift from brushed DC motors to brushless DC motors, which offer superior efficiency, durability, and quiet operation.Get Research Report Sample Pages :DC brushless motors have experienced a surge in demand, driven by their advanced performance features and alignment with modern vehicle requirements. These motors do not use brushes for electrical current transfer, reducing wear and tear, enhancing efficiency, and extending their operational lifespan. This makes them a preferred choice for premium vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs), where durability, efficiency, and reduced noise are critical considerations. The adoption of brushless motors is particularly strong in EVs, which rely heavily on energy-efficient components to maximize battery life. For instance, the 14 million EVs sold globally in 2023, as reported in the Global EV Outlook, highlight the growing market potential for brushless motors.The global automotive power window motor industry is expected to grow steadily, fueled by the rise in penetration of electric vehicles, increase in demand for premium features in vehicles, and expansion in aftermarket opportunities. Regions such as Asia-Pacific are projected to maintain their dominance due to high vehicle production volumes, while North America and Europe are expected to continue to drive innovation in advanced motor systems.The OEM segment dominates the distribution channel for power window motors, as these components are typically installed during vehicle manufacturing. The growth of this segment is directly linked to global vehicle production trends. According to OICA, global vehicle production reached around 93 million units in 2023, driven by demand for both passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Automakers are increasingly incorporating power windows as a standard feature across all vehicle models, such as in emerging markets, to align with rise in consumer expectations. A detailed automotive power window motor market analysis reveals that technological advancements, such as smart window integration, are reshaping the industry landscape.Further, the increase in penetration of power window systems in developing markets is another key driver for the market. In regions such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, the growing middle-class population and rising disposable income are leading to higher vehicle ownership. This has boosted the demand for entry-level and mid-tier vehicles, many of which now come equipped with power windows as standard features.Buy this Complete Report (467 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at :For instance, in India, the production of ICE vehicles reached nearly 5.8 million units in 2023, reflecting the robust growth of the automotive sector. Similarly, countries such as Brazil seeing an increase in vehicle production with nearly 2.3 million vehicles in 2023, as more consumers move toward modern vehicles. The affordability of brushed DC motors, commonly used in these regions, has also supported the adoption of power window systems. As automakers continue to expand their presence in these emerging markets, the demand for power window motors is expected to grow significantly, creating opportunities for manufacturers. Thus, the automotive power window motor market forecast suggests a steady CAGR over the next decade, supported by rising demand for electric vehicles.The global automotive power window motor market has grown due to rise in adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), increase in demand for comfort & convenience features, and higher vehicle production levels. However, challenges such as cost pressures affecting profit margins and the high costs of advanced motors limit market growth. On the contrary, the integration of power window motors with smart and connected vehicle systems, such as remote control, voice commands, & anti-pinch technology, and the rise in penetration of power window systems in entry-level & mid-range vehicles in developing markets are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.The automotive power window motor market is segmented into vehicle type, motor, distribution channel, application, and region. By vehicle type, it is classified into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. The motor category includes DC brushed motors, DC brushless motors, and stepper motors. In terms of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. By application, the market is categorized into front windows and rear windows. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific holds a significant portion of the automotive power window motor market share, owing to the high production volume of passenger cars in the region.Key Findings Of The Study :By vehicle type, the electric vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the automotive power window motor market in the near future.According to motor, the DC brushless segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the automotive power window motor market in the near future.By distribution channel, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the automotive power window motor market in the near future.By application, the front windows segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the automotive power window motor market in the near future.Get More Information Before Buying :The report also provides an analysis of leading players and their strategic approaches to offer competitive insights. Key companies featured include Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsuba Corp., Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Continental AG, Aisin Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Inteva Products, Nidec Corporation, Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd., Surabhi Automotive Private Limited, and Valeo. OEMs and aftermarket suppliers are contributing to the growth of the Automotive Power Window Motor Market Size as the adoption of electric and luxury vehicles rises.Browse More Trending Reports :Used Bike MarketSpace Robotics MarketTorque Vectoring MarketLuxury Car MarketElectric Vehicle Charging Connector MarketAbout Us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 