Metabolomics Market | Increased Demand, Current and Future Trends, CAGR of 12.2% (2030)

PORTLAND, ID, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The metabolomics market is experiencing significant growth, with projections estimating it to reach $6.66 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.2%. This growth is fueled by advancements in analytical technologies, increased research activities, and the rising demand for personalized medicine. Allied industries, such as those providing reagents, bioinformatics tools, and services, are also expected to benefit from this expansion.Key Drivers of Market GrowthAdvancements in Analytical Technologies:Techniques like mass spectrometry (MS) and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy have enhanced the capabilities of metabolomics research, enabling high-throughput and comprehensive profiling of metabolites.Increased Research ActivitiesMetabolomics is playing a crucial role in various research areas, including drug discovery, personalized medicine, systems biology, and biomarker identification, driving demand for metabolomics tools and services.Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine:Metabolomics provides valuable insights into individual metabolic profiles, which is essential for developing targeted therapies and personalized treatment strategies.Growing Adoption in Disease Diagnosis and Management:Metabolomics is increasingly being used to identify biomarkers for various diseases, including cancer, and to monitor patient health status.For Right Perspective, Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/525 Metabolomics Market Segment ReviewBy Product & ServicesThe metabolomics bioinformatics tools and services segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, generating nearly three-fourths of the global metabolomics market. The same segment is also anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to surge in amount of data generated in metabolomics processes which needs proper management through the use of bioinformatics tools. The metabolomics bioinformatics tools & services segment is further bifurcated into bioinformatics tools & databases and bioinformatics services.By ApplicationThe biomarker discovery segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global metabolomics market, due to surge in prevalence of cancer. The personalized medicine segment, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.6% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in awareness related to the use of personalized medicine and extensive use of metabolomics in it drive the growth of the segment.Regional AnalysisNorth America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global metabolomics market, owing to surge in research activities which involve the use of metabolomics. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in awareness related to use of metabolomics.Prominent market playersBio-Rad Laboratories INC.Agilent Technologies INC.Bruker corporationDanaher CorporationHuman Metabolome Technologies INC.LECO CorporationMetabolon INC.BiocratesLife Science AGWater CorporationShimadzu CorporationIndustry UpdateReagent and Kit Suppliers:The metabolomics market relies on a wide range of reagents and kits for sample preparation, metabolite extraction, and analysis.Bioinformatics Tools and Services:Bioinformatics tools are essential for data analysis, interpretation, and visualization in metabolomics research, driving the growth of this segment.Contract Research Organizations (CROs):Many pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies outsource their metabolomics research to CROs, further contributing to the growth of the market.Biomarker Discovery and Development:Metabolomics is a key technology for biomarker discovery, leading to increased demand for services and technologies in this area.Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/525 VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each ReportComprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment levelCovid 19 impact trends and perspectiveGranular insights at global/regional/country levelDeep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environmentBlanket coverage on competitive landscapeWinning imperativesExhaustive coverage on ‘Strategic Developments’ registered by leading players of the market.You may Also Like Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Size Worth USD 777.2 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.3% Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Size Worth USD 1.2 billion, Globally, by 2031 at 9.5% CAGRAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 