Paints and Coatings Market New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report by 2031

Paints and Coatings Market New Business Opportunities

Increased demand from the automotive, construction, and architectural sectors across both developed and developing economies.

DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled " Paints and Coatings Market by Resin (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyester, Polyurethane, Vinyl, Others), by Product Type (Waterborne Coatings, Solvent-borne Coatings, Powder Coatings, Others), by Application (Architectural, Industrial, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031," the global paints and coatings market was valued at $175.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $278.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6115 Market Dynamics:-Growth Drivers:- Increased demand from the automotive, construction, and architectural sectors across both developed and developing economies.- Rapid urbanization and rising infrastructure development globally.- Expansion of industrial equipment manufacturing and rising popularity of aesthetic finishes in residential and commercial projects.Restraints:- Health and environmental concerns associated with volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in traditional paints and coatings.Opportunities:- Technological innovations such as high-solid and low-VOC formulations.- Growing inclination toward eco-friendly coatings for sustainable building practices.Key Market Segments:-By Resin:- Acrylic segment dominated in 2021 with one-third of the global share and is expected to maintain its lead through 2031, driven by high usage in decorative and protective applications.- Alkyd segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.3%, spurred by rising demand from the real estate and housing sectors.By Product Type:- Waterborne Coatings led the market with over 40% share in 2021 and will likely retain dominance due to rising demand for environmentally friendly solutions.- Solvent-borne Coatings are expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2%, with increasing application in industrial equipment and harsh environments.By Application:The Architectural segment held the largest share—nearly 60% of global revenue—in 2021 and is forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.0%. This is attributed to the boom in residential and commercial construction fueled by urbanization.Regional Insights:- Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in 2021, accounting for almost two-fifths of the global market share.- The region is also projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period, thanks to rapid industrialization, construction activity, and infrastructure upgrades across countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia.Key Market Players:-Prominent players in the paints and coatings industry are strategically focusing on product innovations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and regional expansions to strengthen their market positions. Major players include:- RPM International Inc.- Asian Paints- Indigo Paints Ltd- PPG Industries, Inc.- Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd- The Sherwin-Williams Company- Akzo Nobel N.V- Kwality Paints and Coatings Pvt. Ltd.- Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.- Axalta Coating Systems, LLC𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/paints-and-coatings-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.