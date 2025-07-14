Oktopost Expands to Africa, Partnering with Kakanyo to Equip Local Businesses with B2B Social Media Marketing Solutions

New partnership empowers African businesses with advanced social media management and employee advocacy tools for enhanced engagement and revenue growth

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oktopost , the leading B2B social media management, employee advocacy, and social listening platform, announced today it has expanded to Africa with a new exclusive reseller partnership with South Africa based company, Kakanyo Business Solutions, a prominent regional player for IT and business performance consulting services. This strategic collaboration extends Oktopost’s social media management and lead generation capabilities across the region, enabling businesses to harness the full potential of social media and build employee advocacy programs to drive growth and engagement.Africa's digital economy is expected to reach $712 billion by 2050, with B2B transactions poised to make up a significant portion of this growth. With over 80 million active LinkedIn users in the region, businesses can no longer afford to rely solely on traditional marketing channels. LinkedIn and other social media platforms have become a critical meeting place for B2B buyers and decision-makers. For companies to thrive today, they require purpose-built tools to engage authentically and effectively with their target audiences.The partnership between Oktopost and Kakanyo addresses a growing demand in the region for sophisticated B2B social media solutions that not only enhance brand presence but also deliver measurable results. Companies today seek tools that seamlessly integrate social media management with employee advocacy, enabling them to increase brand visibility, improve customer engagement, and boost sales pipeline effectiveness. By transforming employees into trusted brand ambassadors through user-friendly and gamified employee advocacy programs, brands can significantly increase organic reach, engagement, and influence.“Our expansion into Africa marks a strategic step forward as more B2B businesses recognize the power of social media to drive measurable business outcomes,” said Colin Day, Managing Director of EMEA & APAC and VP Business Development at Oktopost. “Kakanyo’s deep regional expertise makes them the ideal partner to help businesses cultivate authentic engagement, qualified leads, and measurable revenue through social media. These are essential components for building strong pipelines and closing deals in today’s digital-first environment. We’re proud to collaborate with Kakanyo to make that reality possible in the African market.”Kakanyo Business Solutions specializes in business intelligence, cloud services, hardware, connectivity, training, and cybersecurity to enhance business performance and decision-making for African businesses. Known for its strong understanding of the local market and proven track record in onboarding and equipping African industry players with modern digital tools, Kakanyo will help businesses unlock the full value of Oktopost’s social media management platform.“As a region, we are in a pivotal stage of development, where African companies are poised to experience exponential growth in the coming years,” said Ali Rodolo, CEO at Kakanyo. “Today’s marketplace requires agility, network optimization, and data-driven strategies to maximize that impact through social marketing efforts. We are thrilled to partner with Oktopost to bring social media publishing and employee advocacy capabilities to our extensive network of customers.”This announcement also follows Oktopost being selected for the Grow London Global Trade Mission to Nigeria and South Africa, an initiative led by the Mayor of London to support high-growth companies with international expansions. Through direct engagement with key ecosystems in Lagos and Cape Town, Oktopost will gain critical insights into local regulatory environments and commercial dynamics to support its go-to-market strategy in sub-Saharan Africa directly. Participation in the program is a strong endorsement of Oktopost’s product–market fit and aligns with its ambition to scale in fast-growing, digitally transforming regions.The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “Nigeria and South Africa are two of the world’s most vibrant and rapidly developing tech ecosystems. I am delighted that Oktopost is joining me in Africa as part of London & Partners Grow London Global trade delegation as we work together to access opportunities, deliver growth, and build a fairer and more prosperous London for all.”About OktopostOktopost is a B2B social media management platform that helps marketing and revenue teams drive engagement, measure success, and link social media to revenue growth. Trusted by thousands of marketing professionals in some of the world's leading B2B technology and professional services companies, Oktopost provides a powerful suite of solutions for social media publishing, business intelligence, social listening, and employee advocacy, all in one platform. For more information, visit oktopost.com.About Kakanyo Business SolutionsKakanyo is a business intelligence consultancy with the purpose of providing tailored business services and data management solutions. Kakanyo is helping businesses enhance performance by harnessing their data asset to gain valuable insights. We provide a suite of ICT solutions, software applications, connectivity, and hardware. Kakanyo’s services are data analytics and business intelligence, cloud services, governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), connectivity, training, and management consulting. For more information, visit kakanyo.co.za.Kakanyo Media Contact:Gcobisa Mokobomarketing@kakanyo.co.zaSA: +27 10 630 0199

