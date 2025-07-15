Elinta Charge Introduces Extended Warranty to Strengthen Trust in EV Infrastructure

5 Year Warranty on EV Chargers Vaidas Bielinis, CEO of Elinta Charge CityCharge V2 | Business Charging | Elinta Charge

Elinta Charge launches 5-year warranty on EV chargers, reinforcing long-term reliability as key to sustainable electric mobility growth.

Too many products in this space are over-designed in software and under-built in hardware” — Vaidas Bielinis, CEO of Elinta Charge

KAUNAS, KAUNO APSKRITIS, LITHUANIA, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The EV market is growing fast. But parts of its foundation are cracking.

Governments are investing billions. Automakers are rolling out models across every segment. Consumers are ready. And yet, a common frustration keeps surfacing - chargers that fail too often and too soon.

In the race to deploy infrastructure, too many charging stations are being treated like throwaway tech, built to meet short-term targets instead of long-term reliability. When they fail, the result isn’t just inconvenience - it’s lost trust in the entire EV ecosystem.

The truth is, charger longevity is a fundamental component of sustainable EV adoption.

The Problem: Fragile Hardware, Cosmetic Fixes

Today, much of the market is focused on smart features, billing platforms, or app design, while the physical hardware silently fails in the background.

Poor quality components and clumsy engineering allow manufacturers to sell chargers at low prices. But by doing so, these producers are undermining a sustainable rollout of EV infrastructure across Europe and beyond.

Many charging stations don’t last more than 1-2 years before suffering major performance issues. Meanwhile, warranties often expire at the first sign of trouble, typically just 12 to 24 months after installation.

An EV charger is not supposed to be a disposable bit of tech.

Smart EV charging station is not the station with the most advanced app. It’s a charger that can actually endure frequent use and extreme weather conditions for years to come.

The Real Indicators of Charger Longevity

So, how can private users, businesses, and city municipalities separate durable products from disposable ones? The signals are clear:

- Uptime over time: Not just during pilot projects, but across hundreds of units in real-world conditions.

- Warranty coverage: A 1- or 2-year warranty tells you everything you need to know about the manufacturer's confidence.

- Component quality: Industrial-grade components and quality casing materials will ensure the stable performance of your charger.

Put simply, if a charger isn’t built to last for years to come, it’s not suited for the EV transition.

A Data-Driven Approach to Longevity: Elinta Charge Responds

European charging technology company Elinta Charge is responding to these industry failures by doing what few are willing to do: extend its warranty in line with how its chargers actually perform.

Starting with units manufactured in July 2025, Elinta Charge will offer(Optional features may carry separate terms.):

- A 5-year warranty on its flagship AC models: HomeBox Slim and the full CityCharge line (V2, M2, H2, and 43)

- A 4-year warranty on HomeBox Lite

This move is backed by performance data. Elinta Charge charging stations currently operate with 99.2% average uptime.

“Too many products in this space are over-designed in software and under-built in hardware,” said Vaidas Bielinis, CEO of Elinta Charge. “We’ve gone the other way. We started with durability. Now we’re backing it with a warranty that reflects what the market truly needs.”

“We’re challenging the industry to rethink what ‘smart’ really means,” added Dainius Janulevičius, CTO. “Smart means reliable, built to actually be used and to scale.”

The Bigger Picture: Why This Matters

Every failed charger damages public confidence. Every costly repair chips away at operator margins. Every short-term warranty tells the world: we don’t believe in our own product.

But long-term reliability doesn’t just reduce maintenance costs. It builds the invisible infrastructure of trust, the kind that allows cities to plan confidently, fleets to expand, and drivers to rely on the system without second-guessing.

In a maturing EV market, longevity is no longer a bonus - it’s the baseline.

About Elinta Charge

Elinta Charge designs and manufactures robust, intelligent EV charging solutions for residential, commercial, and public use. Active across the world, the company is known for combining long-life hardware with modular, future-ready design, setting new standards for quality and durability in EV infrastructure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.