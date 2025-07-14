Physiotherapy Equipment Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2032 Amid Rising Chronic Conditions and Aging Population

Physiotherapy Equipment Market- Insights

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global physiotherapy equipment market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to surge to $2.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032. This growth is fueled by an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising orthopedic surgeries, and a growing geriatric population worldwide.What is Physiotherapy Equipment?Physiotherapy equipment includes specialized tools such as electrotherapy devices, cryotherapy units, ultrasound therapy machines, laser and magnetic therapy systems, and other therapeutic aids. These tools support rehabilitation by improving mobility, strength, flexibility, and promoting faster recovery.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/858 Key Market DriversChronic Diseases on the Rise: Increasing cases of musculoskeletal conditions like arthritis and cardiopulmonary disorders (e.g., COPD and asthma) are significantly boosting demand. According to the WHO (2023), 528 million people globally suffer from osteoarthritis, with knees being the most affected.Growth in Orthopedic Surgeries: The rise in joint and knee replacement surgeries globally has elevated post-operative rehabilitation needs. For instance, over 790,000 knee and 450,000 hip replacements are performed annually in the U.S.Aging Population: The elderly are more prone to arthritis and mobility issues. In India alone, nearly 96 million people were above 60 in 2021, increasing demand for physiotherapy post-arthroplasty.Market ChallengesDespite strong growth, the market faces headwinds due to:High equipment cost (e.g., $8,700 for shortwave diathermy),Limited reimbursement policies, andShortage of trained physiotherapists in certain regions.Segmental HighlightsBy Type:Equipment segment dominated in 2022 due to rising chronic illness and awareness.By Application:Musculoskeletal applications lead, driven by high incidence of arthritis and accident-related injuries.By End User:Physiotherapy and rehabilitation centers dominate, due to growing demand for outpatient services and modern recovery devices.Regional InsightsNorth America:Leads the global market, driven by the high prevalence of osteoarthritis (32.5 million cases in 2020, CDC), strong healthcare infrastructure, and major market players.Asia-Pacific:Fastest-growing region with high osteoarthritis burden (15+ million cases in India alone) and increasing elderly population. Government focus on accessible healthcare and rehabilitation boosts regional demand.Competitive LandscapeKey players in the market include:EMS Physio LtdEnraf-Nonius B.V.Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbHDynatronics CorporationBTL CorporateStorz Medical AGZynex Medical Inc., among others.These companies are focused on innovation, expanding product portfolios, and strategic partnerships to meet evolving therapy needs.ConclusionWith the global burden of chronic diseases and aging populations mounting, physiotherapy equipment is becoming a critical component in rehabilitation and recovery. While pricing and policy barriers persist, technological advancements and rising awareness present vast opportunities in the decade ahead.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/858

