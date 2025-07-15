Alicia White Named One of Crain's New York Business' Notable Leaders in Philanthropy

Alicia White social entrepreneur and environmental advoacte, Founder of Project Petals and Blue SKYie Alicia White social entrepreneur and environmental advoacte, Founder of Project Petals and Blue SKYie

This recognition from Crain's New York Business reflects my commitment to creating meaningful environmental change through innovation, community mobilization, sustainability, and policy advocacy” — Alicia White

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alicia White, an award-winning social entrepreneur, environmental activist, and founder of non-profit organizations Project Petals and innovation company Blue SKYie , has been recognized as one of Crain's New York Business's Notable Leaders in Philanthropy in the June issue of Crain's New York. White's profile and headshot is featured in the June issue of the prestigious business publication and showcased on CrainsNewYork.com.This prestigious honor highlights leaders who are making a profound impact through philanthropy, civic engagement, and social impact across New York. White's selection comes as a result of her visionary work transforming environmental justice and sustainability efforts in under-resourced communities. Crain's New York describes these leaders, like Alicia, as "The core to the city's philanthropic endeavors".Alicia is the Founder of Project Petals, which she founded in 2015, a groundbreaking environmental and climate organization dedicated to mobilizing community-based leadership, environmental conservation, and policy change. Under her guidance, Project Petals became an accredited United Nations Environment Programme organization and has helped drive community stewardship programs that center equity in the fight against climate change and a more equitable planet. Alicia also advocated for New York's $4.20 billion Environmental Bond Act, on the committee and coalition of the largest environmental bond act in the state's history, which funds clean water, clean air, and green job initiatives.In 2023, White expanded her mission by founding Blue SKYie, an environmental and sustainability innovation company dedicated to accelerating innovation to protect the planet. Alicia's leadership has earned national and global recognition. She is a recipient of the President's Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and the White House. She leads one of the few organizations in the U.S. to receive accreditation from the United Nations Environment Programme, underscoring her influence on global environmental policy."This recognition from Crain's New York Business reflects my unwavering commitment to creating meaningful environmental change through innovation, community mobilization, sustainability, and policy advocacy," said Alicia White. Her work continues to set new standards for environmental leadership and social impact.For more information about Alicia White, please visit: https://www.alicialwhite.com Alicia White is an award-winning social entrepreneur, change-maker, and activist. For over a decade, she has been driving transformative change at the intersection of climate, social impact, innovation and environmental equity to create a more sustainable and just future. She is the Founder of Project Petals and Blue SKYie.Poject PetalsProject Petals is an environmental and community development organization working to create and sustain environmentally sound, healthy, sustainable, and equitable communities in under-resourced communities. Since 2014, they have collaborated with environmental, climate, community, and youth leaders to connect communities to the resources they need to enhance their environmental outcomes, health, and food security. Through their environmental programs, they create garden spaces and green spaces in communities that have been and will continue to be the most impacted by environmental pollution and climate change. Through the spaces we create, we teach people to grow food and learn about composting, soil health, and water quality. Project Petals provides environmental educational programming, climate leadership training, volunteer engagement opportunities, access to tools and resources, and the creation of sustainable spaces by reducing barriers to healthier environments and education and creating more equitable communities.Blue SKYieProject PetalsIn 2014, Alicia White Founded Project Petals, an award-winning climate justice, environmental, and community development organization that mobilizes communities to get involved in climate action, environmental stewardship, and public policy in their communities. Project Petals creates and sustains environmentally sound, healthy, and climate-equitable communities in New York's under-resourced and BIPOC communities.Since 2015, Project Petals has worked with environmental, climate, community, and youth leaders to connect communities to the resources they need to improve their environmental outcomes. Through their environmental initiatives and programs, they help communities shift environmental policy, become environmental stewards, and create green spaces in communities that have been and will be the most impacted by climate change. They teach people to grow food and learn climate resilience. Project Petals youth programming teaches young people how to be environmental leaders and exposes them to professions that will help improve the planet—working in an inter-generational model to provide environmental educational programming and climate leadership training and reduce barriers to healthier environments.GO TO PROJECT PETALS WEBSITESharing The Latest Strategies at the United NationsBlue SkyieFounded in 2023, Blue Skyie encompasses multiple ventures dedicated to driving transformative change by creating environmental and climate innovation for a more sustainable world. Blue Skyie’s mission is to accelerate innovation to protect the planet. The company creates climate innovation, empowers businesses and brands to adopt sustainable practices that safeguard our planet.Media Contact:Press OfficeEmail: info@projectpetals.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.