DJ BLACKO Revives Cheb Hasni’s Legacy with a Stunning Modern Remix

youtube silver play button after reaching 100 k subscribers

DJ BLACKO brings Cheb Hasni’s spirit back to life with a cinematic remix that merges Algerian Rai with global soundscapes.

ORAN, ORAN, ALGERIA, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DJ BLACKO, the Algerian music producer known for reimagining classic Rai songs, returns with a powerful new remix of Cheb Hasni’s legendary track *“Rani Nkhammem Men Daa Chaal.”* This fresh version is a modern Rai production with cinematic vibes, bringing Hasni’s emotional voice into today’s soundscape.Released on July 12th, the official music video instantly resonated with fans, gaining thousands of views within hours. Filmed in a stylized Zayyanid kingdom setting, the video blends historical visuals with a heartfelt modern beat. No reggae, trap, or reggaeton here — just pure updated Rai, keeping the original melancholy while injecting vibrant new energy.“This time, I wanted to stay close to Rai but push it toward a more cinematic, epic dimension,” DJ BLACKO explains. “The goal is to bring Hasni’s timeless voice to the youth of today.”With over 110,000 YouTube subscribers and millions of plays across Spotify, Apple Music, and more, DJ BLACKO continues to bridge past and present. His previous remixes of Rai icons like Hasni, Khaled, Nasro, and Mami merged old-school emotion with genres like reggae, rap, drill, and trap. This latest project, however, is a proud return to Rai’s roots — elevated with modern musical depth.🎧 Watch the music video: [ https://www.youtube.com/@DJBLACKO](https://www.youtube.com/@DJBLACKO 📲 Website: [ https://djblacko.com](https://djblacko.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.