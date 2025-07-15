IIT (BHU) Foundation Receives $1.6 Million Donation from Alumnus Dev Goswami Surpassing $10 Million in Donations

The $1.6 million gift from alumnus Mr. Dev Goswami, Executive Chairman of IPS LLC, propels the IIT (BHU) Foundation past $10 million in total donations.

LOUDONVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The IIT (BHU) Foundation is proud to announce a transformative $1.6 million gift from esteemed alumnus Mr. Dev Goswami (Mechanical Engineering, Class of 1974), currently Executive Chairman of IPS LLC, a Berkshire Hathaway company. This landmark contribution from Mr. Goswami and his wife, Dr. Vardhana Goswami, propels the Foundation past the $10 million milestone in total donations - an inspiring moment in its ongoing mission to strengthen the future of IIT (BHU), Varanasi.Mr. Goswami’s generous gift will support the development of the new Lecture Hall Complex, a state-of-the-art academic facility designed to serve the growing needs of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral students. The complex will feature three floors of cutting-edge classrooms and collaboration spaces, accommodating a total of 1,850 students. Equipped with smart boards, advanced acoustics, ergonomic seating, high-speed Wi-Fi, group study areas, and inclusive design features, the Lecture Hall Complex will elevate the student learning experience while enabling interdisciplinary collaboration and academic excellence. Professor Amit Patra, Director, IIT (BHU), Varanasi, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the gift and said "Mr. Goswami’s extraordinary generosity reflects the spirit and strength of our alumni community. This contribution is not just a donation—it is a legacy. The Dev & Vardhana Goswami Lecture Hall Complex will be a beacon of academic innovation and a living tribute to the transformative power of giving back. We are honoured and deeply grateful."Mr. Goswami is a trailblazer in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry with a distinguished career as a leader, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. His enduring relationship with the Institute is a testament to the impact of an IIT (BHU) education and the strength of its alumni network. Mr. Goswami stated, "My vision for this complex is to have a vibrant space that would foster learning, interaction, networking and collaboration, ultimately leading to the development of highly skilled technology and business leaders who can make a difference in the world."This milestone contribution underscores the growing momentum behind the Foundation’s initiatives, as alumni and supporters worldwide continue to invest in the advancement of one of India’s most storied institutions.About the IIT (BHU) FoundationThe US based all volunteer, 501 (c) 3 non-profit Foundation strives to enable the transformation of IIT (BHU) into a trendsetting pioneer over the next 100 years, synchronizing the goals of the institute with the generosity of our alumni and donor network by means of their kind contributions. With an intent to raise, allocate and manage capital flow, the Foundation works in close and constant coordination with IIT (BHU) and IIT (BHU) Global Alumni Association.About IIT (BHU)The Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi is situated in the magnificent campus of Banaras Hindu University at the southern end of the ancient city of Varanasi on the banks of the holy river Ganga. Engineering Education in Banaras Hindu University commenced in 1919 with the establishment of Banaras Engineering College (BENCO). In 1969 BENCO, College of Mining and Metallurgy, and the College of Technology were amalgamated to form the Institute of Technology. On 29th June 2012, the Government of India converted IT-BHU into Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University). The institute aspires to be a harbinger of modern interdisciplinary technological advancement in the country and at a forefront of imparting quality education by use of innovative pedagogy culminating traditional with contemporary methods.

