Nashville-Based Shop Rates Launches New Partner Program for Real Estate Agents to Boost Client Approvals
We’re giving agents the speed, tools, and support they need to close more deals — even when banks say no.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shop Rates, a leading mortgage lender based in
— Kevin Leonard
Nashville, Tennessee, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking Agent Advantage
Program, a partnership initiative designed to empower real estate agents with the tools, speed,
and flexibility they need to get more deals closed in today’s fast-moving market.
With the demand for housing remaining strong in Middle Tennessee and financing challenges
becoming more complex, Shop Rates is bridging the gap between buyers and closings — one
strategic partnership at a time.
“Our new program is about more than lending. It’s about helping Nashville’s real estate agents
succeed by getting their buyers approved fast — even when the banks say no,” said Kevin
Leonard, Founder of Shop Rates. “We’ve built this from the ground up for professionals who
want a competitive edge in today’s real estate market.”
A Game-Changer for Nashville Real Estate Agents
Shop Rates' Agent Advantage Program is tailor-made for real estate agents, brokers, and teams
who want to streamline their buyers’ path to financing. The program is already gaining traction
across Davidson County and surrounding areas for its high-touch service and flexible lending
products.
Agents who partner with Shop Rates gain exclusive access to:
Same-day pre-approvals for buyers — even on evenings and weekends
Flexible lending products, including DSCR loans for investor clients
A dedicated local account representative for white-glove service
Co-branded marketing materials like open house flyers and digital ads
Live training, webinars, and networking events throughout Nashville
This unique program positions Shop Rates not just as a lender, but as a true business partner to
real estate professionals aiming to grow their pipeline and improve closing rates.
Why Agents Are Turning to Private Lending
In a lending environment where traditional banks are tightening criteria and extending timelines,
Shop Rates offers a refreshing alternative.
Buyers working with Shop Rates can expect quick decisions, minimal documentation, and
custom loan solutions — including stated income loans, bank statement options, and investor-
friendly DSCR loans.
“Time kills deals,” added Leonard. “That’s why our same-day approvals and direct underwriting
access make all the difference for agents trying to save a deal or win a bidding war. We’re built
to move fast.”
About the DSCR Advantage for Investor Buyers
With a surge in Nashville investment properties — from short-term Airbnb units to long-term
rentals in East Nashville and Franklin — the Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) loan has
emerged as a powerful tool for agents serving investor clients.
Shop Rates specializes in DSCR loans that don’t require personal income verification. Instead,
approval is based on the property’s income potential, allowing real estate investors to scale their
portfolios without traditional barriers.
“We’ve had investor agents bring us clients who’ve been declined three times by the banks,”
Leonard explained. “We approved them in 24 hours using DSCR and got them closed in less than
10 days. That’s what we bring to the table.”
Built for Nashville, Powered by Local Expertise
While Shop Rates lends nationwide, its headquarters at 3511 Gallatin Pike Suite 317 in
Nashville gives the company a home-field advantage. Its team understands the local market
dynamics, property types, zoning nuances, and closing timelines.
Agents partnering with Shop Rates can expect a real person to answer the phone, real-time
updates on loan progress, and strategic lending advice based on local trends — not cookie-
cutter national rules.
Free Webinars and Events for Agent Partners
To support real estate professionals at every stage, Shop Rates is rolling out monthly education-
based webinars and local in-person networking mixers for agent partners across Middle
Tennessee.
Topics include:
How to get your buyer approved in 24 hours
DSCR 101: Financing rentals without tax returns
Creative deal structuring in a high-rate market
FHA vs Non-QM: Which loans actually close?
“We want agents to see us as a resource,” said Leonard. “Whether it’s an open house strategy, a
tricky buyer scenario, or just staying ahead of the market — we’re here for that.”
Get Started Today
Real estate agents, brokers, and teams interested in joining the Agent Advantage Program can:
Visit ShopRates.com/agents
Or call (888) 396-7284 to speak directly with a local account rep
There’s no cost to join, and new partners receive an exclusive welcome kit that includes co-
branded marketing materials, client scripts, and access to the agent training portal.
About Shop Rates
Shop Rates is a trusted mortgage lender based in Nashville, Tennessee, specializing in
residential and investment property loans. From conventional home financing to flexible investor
solutions like DSCR, fix-and-flip, and stated income loans, Shop Rates is committed to making
lending fast, personal, and relationship-driven.
With a focus on speed, transparency, and support, Shop Rates helps real estate agents,
investors, and buyers turn opportunities into closed deals — one loan at a time.
Address: 3511 Gallatin Pike Suite 317, Nashville, TN 37207
Phone: (888) 396-7284
Website: https://shoprates.com
