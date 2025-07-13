Nashville-Based Shop Rates Launches New Partner Program for Real Estate Agents to Boost Client Approvals

First Time Home Buyer Nashville Shop Rates

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shop Rates, a leading mortgage lender based inNashville, Tennessee, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking Agent AdvantageProgram, a partnership initiative designed to empower real estate agents with the tools, speed,and flexibility they need to get more deals closed in today’s fast-moving market.With the demand for housing remaining strong in Middle Tennessee and financing challengesbecoming more complex, Shop Rates is bridging the gap between buyers and closings — onestrategic partnership at a time.“Our new program is about more than lending. It’s about helping Nashville’s real estate agentssucceed by getting their buyers approved fast — even when the banks say no,” said KevinLeonard, Founder of Shop Rates. “We’ve built this from the ground up for professionals whowant a competitive edge in today’s real estate market.”A Game-Changer for Nashville Real Estate AgentsShop Rates' Agent Advantage Program is tailor-made for real estate agents, brokers, and teamswho want to streamline their buyers’ path to financing. The program is already gaining tractionacross Davidson County and surrounding areas for its high-touch service and flexible lendingproducts.Agents who partner with Shop Rates gain exclusive access to:Same-day pre-approvals for buyers — even on evenings and weekendsFlexible lending products, including DSCR loans for investor clientsA dedicated local account representative for white-glove serviceCo-branded marketing materials like open house flyers and digital adsLive training, webinars, and networking events throughout NashvilleThis unique program positions Shop Rates not just as a lender, but as a true business partner toreal estate professionals aiming to grow their pipeline and improve closing rates.Why Agents Are Turning to Private LendingIn a lending environment where traditional banks are tightening criteria and extending timelines,Shop Rates offers a refreshing alternative.Buyers working with Shop Rates can expect quick decisions, minimal documentation, andcustom loan solutions — including stated income loans, bank statement options, and investor-friendly DSCR loans.“Time kills deals,” added Leonard. “That’s why our same-day approvals and direct underwritingaccess make all the difference for agents trying to save a deal or win a bidding war. We’re builtto move fast.”About the DSCR Advantage for Investor BuyersWith a surge in Nashville investment properties — from short-term Airbnb units to long-termrentals in East Nashville and Franklin — the Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) loan hasemerged as a powerful tool for agents serving investor clients.Shop Rates specializes in DSCR loans that don’t require personal income verification. Instead,approval is based on the property’s income potential, allowing real estate investors to scale theirportfolios without traditional barriers.“We’ve had investor agents bring us clients who’ve been declined three times by the banks,”Leonard explained. “We approved them in 24 hours using DSCR and got them closed in less than10 days. That’s what we bring to the table.”Built for Nashville, Powered by Local ExpertiseWhile Shop Rates lends nationwide, its headquarters at 3511 Gallatin Pike Suite 317 inNashville gives the company a home-field advantage. Its team understands the local marketdynamics, property types, zoning nuances, and closing timelines.Agents partnering with Shop Rates can expect a real person to answer the phone, real-timeupdates on loan progress, and strategic lending advice based on local trends — not cookie-cutter national rules.Free Webinars and Events for Agent PartnersTo support real estate professionals at every stage, Shop Rates is rolling out monthly education-based webinars and local in-person networking mixers for agent partners across MiddleTennessee.Topics include:How to get your buyer approved in 24 hoursDSCR 101: Financing rentals without tax returnsCreative deal structuring in a high-rate marketFHA vs Non-QM: Which loans actually close?“We want agents to see us as a resource,” said Leonard. “Whether it’s an open house strategy, atricky buyer scenario, or just staying ahead of the market — we’re here for that.”Get Started TodayReal estate agents, brokers, and teams interested in joining the Agent Advantage Program can:Visit ShopRates.com/agentsOr call (888) 396-7284 to speak directly with a local account repThere’s no cost to join, and new partners receive an exclusive welcome kit that includes co-branded marketing materials, client scripts, and access to the agent training portal.About Shop RatesShop Rates is a trusted mortgage lender based in Nashville, Tennessee, specializing inresidential and investment property loans. From conventional home financing to flexible investorsolutions like DSCR, fix-and-flip, and stated income loans, Shop Rates is committed to makinglending fast, personal, and relationship-driven.With a focus on speed, transparency, and support, Shop Rates helps real estate agents,investors, and buyers turn opportunities into closed deals — one loan at a time.Address: 3511 Gallatin Pike Suite 317, Nashville, TN 37207Phone: (888) 396-7284Website: https://shoprates.com

