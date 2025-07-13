ZagTrader Unveils FSRA-Compliant FIX Messaging, Next-Gen Matching Engine, and Hybrid A/B Book Execution

ZagTrader enhances its platform with FSRA-compliant FIX Messaging, next-gen Matching Engine, and real-time Inventory Trading with hybrid A/B Book execution.

These latest enhancements represent our commitment to helping institutions operate with precision, compliance, and flexibility in increasingly complex trading environments.” — Shihab Khalil, CEO of ZagTrader

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZagTrader, a leading global provider of multi-asset trading and investment technology, has announced a major enhancement to its institutional platform with the rollout of three cornerstone upgrades: an FSRA-compliant FIX Messaging Solution, a next-generation Matching Engine, and a real-time Inventory Trading Engine supporting hybrid A/B Book execution.These enhancements underscore ZagTrader’s position as a trusted infrastructure partner to regulated financial institutions, broker-dealers, and digital asset venues, offering agile, scalable, and regulator-aligned solutions for modern capital markets.1- FSRA-Compliant FIX Messaging: Regulatory-Ready ConnectivityZagTrader now supports FIX versions 4.2, 4.4, and 5.0 with certified message mapping across trading, drop copy, order management, and post-trade workflows. This upgrade aligns fully with the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and enables seamless integration with exchanges, custodians, and compliance systems. The platform offers native integration with ZagTrader’s OMS, EMS, risk engine, and surveillance modules, delivering real-time trade confirmation, allocation, cancellation, and complete message traceability for audit and regulatory purposes.2-Next-Generation Matching Engine: Speed and Flexibility at ScaleDesigned for exchanges, brokers, and private markets, the upgraded Matching Engine brings institutional-grade performance with full support for auction-based and continuous matching models. It handles a wide range of order types, implements dynamic price banding and circuit breakers, and delivers real-time market depth dissemination. Its modular, FIX-integrated architecture is optimized for internal crossing networks, post-market auctions, and tokenized asset trading offering unmatched adaptability across asset classes and regulatory regimes.3- Hybrid A/B Book Engine: Intelligent Inventory and Execution ControlZagTrader’s integrated Inventory Trading Engine empowers brokers, market makers, and prime-of-primes with precision control over execution models and inventory risk. The engine supports both Active/Active B-Book (real-time internalization with simultaneous hedging) and Active/Passive models (risk-based hedging triggers), alongside smart A-Book routing to liquidity providers, ECNs, and exchanges. Built-in features include real-time exposure tracking, automated hedging, customizable routing rules, and full audit logs helping brokers navigate volatile markets while optimizing internalization and profitability.For technical documentation, product demonstrations, or integration support, Request a Demo

