IA Smart Light: Immersive LED Mirrored Surface for Gamers, Anime Rooms & Home Ambiance

IA Smart Lights on display in Pro size (24.8" x 24.8" / 630 x 630 mm)—designed to fit any space or mood.

LED panels merging light, art, mirror, and sound—IA Smart is the result of a decade of R&D, now live on Kickstarter.

IA Smart Lighting isn’t just illumination—it’s a reimagined architectural experience. Your walls come alive, pulse with energy, and respond to you.” — Farah Barnes, Founder, IllumiArts LLC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IllumiArts LLC announces the launch of its patented IA Smart Lighting System on Kickstarter.IA Smart is a fusion of lighting, art, reflective surfaces, and sound—delivered in a single, dynamic, cost-effective panel. It transforms any space with immersive color and visual art.Crafted with premium materials and engineered for performance, IA Smart offers museum-quality, glare-free illumination. It combines Bluetooth control with commercial-grade addressable RGB LEDs rated for 50,000 hours. It runs at low voltage (12W, IP20), making it energy-efficient and safe for everyday use.Each panel is housed in a minimalist anodized aluminum frame and features mirrored stainless-steel panels that act as mirrors by day and light canvases by night. Certified to UL, CE, and CB standards, it meets rigorous global performance benchmarks.Designed for Versatility:IA Smart adapts to a wide range of settings and purposes:Gaming Setups – Enhances gameplay with audio-reactive lighting and animated visual effectsLiving Spaces – Creates ambiance with customizable color scenes and soft reflectionsCreative Environments – Supports focus and artistic expression through intelligent lightingKey Features:Pixel-Level Precision – Addressable RGB LED technology for detailed, dynamic effectsDual-Purpose Design – Mirror by day, immersive light display by nightSwappable Art Panels – Easily update designs to match mood, season, or spaceInteractive Modes – Sound-reactive and voice-controlled lighting experiencesBluetooth App Control – Mix colors, program effects, and personalize ambiance from your devicePremium Build – Anodized aluminum frame with mirrored stainless-steel surfacesEnergy-Efficient Performance – 12W, IP20-rated, with a 50,000-hour LED lifespanWarranty Coverage – 3-year limited warranty on LED componentsAvailable Sizes:Nano – 12.9" × 12.9" (320 × 320 mm): Ideal for desktops, shelves, or compact installationsPro – 24.8" × 24.8" (630 × 630 mm): Perfect for immersive wall displays or statement featuresCustom Sizes – In development to support commercial, institutional, and specialty design applicationsThe Story Behind IAIllumiArts LLC was founded by Farah Barnes, an architect and lighting designer with over 25 years of experience in museum and exhibition lighting. Her early firm, APV Inc. (1994), won awards for projects in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East—including work at the Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation Museum in Athens, installations in Dubai, and collaborations with the Smithsonian Institution.In 2014, Barnes began developing a singular, interactive lighting panel. By 2019, the focus shifted from design consultancy to product innovation, leading to the full-scale development of IA Smart with a dedicated team of lighting engineers.A Vision for Art + TechnologyFrom anime-inspired panels to minimalist mirrored designs, IA Smart enables users to personalize spaces with intelligent lighting and expressive art. Whether for gaming, relaxation, or creative work, IA delivers ambiance and emotion at the touch of a button.Kickstarter Campaign Now LiveIA Smart is available now on Kickstarter, offering limited-edition pricing and bundle options. The campaign runs through Summer 2025, with air freight delivery scheduled to begin December 10, 2025.About IllumiArts LLCIllumiArts LLC is a boutique lighting firm based in Washington, D.C., redefining spatial experiences through patented IA Smart Lighting Technology. Founded by architect and lighting expert Farah Barnes, it fuses art, light, and technology to create immersive, expressive environments. With decades of expertise, IllumiArts builds thoughtful, cutting-edge products that deliver innovation and emotional impact.

Meet IA Smart Led Light

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.