IA Smart Light: Immersive LED Mirrored Surface for Gamers, Anime Rooms & Home Ambiance
LED panels merging light, art, mirror, and sound—IA Smart is the result of a decade of R&D, now live on Kickstarter.
IA Smart is a fusion of lighting, art, reflective surfaces, and sound—delivered in a single, dynamic, cost-effective panel. It transforms any space with immersive color and visual art.
Crafted with premium materials and engineered for performance, IA Smart offers museum-quality, glare-free illumination. It combines Bluetooth control with commercial-grade addressable RGB LEDs rated for 50,000 hours. It runs at low voltage (12W, IP20), making it energy-efficient and safe for everyday use.
Each panel is housed in a minimalist anodized aluminum frame and features mirrored stainless-steel panels that act as mirrors by day and light canvases by night. Certified to UL, CE, and CB standards, it meets rigorous global performance benchmarks.
Designed for Versatility:
IA Smart adapts to a wide range of settings and purposes:
Gaming Setups – Enhances gameplay with audio-reactive lighting and animated visual effects
Living Spaces – Creates ambiance with customizable color scenes and soft reflections
Creative Environments – Supports focus and artistic expression through intelligent lighting
Key Features:
Pixel-Level Precision – Addressable RGB LED technology for detailed, dynamic effects
Dual-Purpose Design – Mirror by day, immersive light display by night
Swappable Art Panels – Easily update designs to match mood, season, or space
Interactive Modes – Sound-reactive and voice-controlled lighting experiences
Bluetooth App Control – Mix colors, program effects, and personalize ambiance from your device
Premium Build – Anodized aluminum frame with mirrored stainless-steel surfaces
Energy-Efficient Performance – 12W, IP20-rated, with a 50,000-hour LED lifespan
Warranty Coverage – 3-year limited warranty on LED components
Available Sizes:
Nano – 12.9" × 12.9" (320 × 320 mm): Ideal for desktops, shelves, or compact installations
Pro – 24.8" × 24.8" (630 × 630 mm): Perfect for immersive wall displays or statement features
Custom Sizes – In development to support commercial, institutional, and specialty design applications
The Story Behind IA
IllumiArts LLC was founded by Farah Barnes, an architect and lighting designer with over 25 years of experience in museum and exhibition lighting. Her early firm, APV Inc. (1994), won awards for projects in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East—including work at the Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation Museum in Athens, installations in Dubai, and collaborations with the Smithsonian Institution.
In 2014, Barnes began developing a singular, interactive lighting panel. By 2019, the focus shifted from design consultancy to product innovation, leading to the full-scale development of IA Smart with a dedicated team of lighting engineers.
A Vision for Art + Technology
From anime-inspired panels to minimalist mirrored designs, IA Smart enables users to personalize spaces with intelligent lighting and expressive art. Whether for gaming, relaxation, or creative work, IA delivers ambiance and emotion at the touch of a button.
Kickstarter Campaign Now Live
IA Smart is available now on Kickstarter, offering limited-edition pricing and bundle options. The campaign runs through Summer 2025, with air freight delivery scheduled to begin December 10, 2025.
About IllumiArts LLC
IllumiArts LLC is a boutique lighting firm based in Washington, D.C., redefining spatial experiences through patented IA Smart Lighting Technology. Founded by architect and lighting expert Farah Barnes, it fuses art, light, and technology to create immersive, expressive environments. With decades of expertise, IllumiArts builds thoughtful, cutting-edge products that deliver innovation and emotional impact.
