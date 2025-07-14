EB3.Work Expands EB-3 Visa Workforce Program to Support U.S. Employers Facing Labor Shortages

Company logo John Dorer, CEO

EB3.Work facilitates connections between employers and EB-3 visa applicants interested in full-time, year-long positions.

NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EB3.Work , a workforce solutions organization based in New York, announced that they are expanding the EB-3 visa employment program developed to assist U.S. employers in dealing with ongoing labor shortages in vital workforces.Many businesses across the United States are continuing to face high difficulty hiring qualified workers and retaining employees to fill entry-level positions. The EB-3 visa program provides a roadmap to recruit qualified international candidates to fill full-time, non-skilled job roles. The industries reporting the most labor force issues include food service, warehousing, trucking, hotel/hospitality and assisted living.According to EB3.Work, the program provides a unique opportunity to attract workers who are ready to make a minimum 12-month commitment to obtain permanent residency status in the United States. Employers utilizing the program have reported stronger workforce stability and continuity.“The commonality we find in employers we serve is that staffing issues are overwhelming,” said John Dorer, CEO of EB3.Work. “The EB-3 program is designed to provide an approach to solve staffing challenges in a systematized and longer-term plan.”The services include recruitment, legal documents support and logistics coordination. In this arrangement, employers pay an annual fee for EIB3.Work's support services and applicants are responsible for their own immigration-related costs.“This is not a short-term fix," added Dorer. "The plan is to help organizations establish more reliable staffing approaches over time.”----------------------About EB3.WorkEB3.Work helps U.S. employers fill long-term, entry-level roles by sponsoring international laborers as EB3 visa recipients. The company provides legal advice, full-cycle recruitment, and logistical support to businesses in industries suffering from chronic labor shortages, including food service, logistics, health care, and hospitality.Additional resources are available via the EB3.Work Knowledge Base and the ROI Calculator for employers seeking more information.Media Contact:John DorerCEO, EB3.Work

