Award-winning actress, producer Marsai Martin to serve as Ambassador for HBCU First LOOK Film Festival Nov. 6–8, 2025

Young visionary joins to bring movie magic and fresh entrepreneurial perspective to ‘Elevate Future Storytellers’

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 HBCU First LOOK Film Festival announced today that actress/producer and entrepreneur Marsai Martin will be the Creative Ambassador for the third annual film festival. Convening again at Howard University from November 6 – 8, 2025; the HBCU First LOOK Film Festival will continue to provide a platform for young creatives to present their work and learn about the diverse aspects of the business from HBCU alumni and industry allies who support the cultural institutions.

Martin, best known for her breakout role as Diane on ABC's "Black-ish,” recently starred opposite Viola Davis and Anthony Anderson in the Amazon action thriller “G20.” In 2019 at just age 14, Martin was the executive producer and star of the film “Little.” For her work on “Little,” Martin holds the Guinness World Record as the youngest Hollywood executive producer for the movie. She later started her company Genius Productions at age 14, making her the youngest individual to get a first-look deal at Universal Pictures or any major studio.

Martin will open the Festival with a fireside chat hosted by actress and comedienne Loni Love, an alum of HBCU Prairie View A&M University.

“I’m excited to join forces with the HBCU First Look Film Festival,” adds Martin. “The opportunity to impact the HBCU creative community in a space curated just for them to level up is truly amazing.”

HBCU First Look Film Festival’s founder and CEO Sheila Eldridge believes Martin’s industry insights help to deliver programming that is authentic and relevant to aspiring young storytellers.

“Marsai is an undeniable force leading the next generation of great storytellers,” says Eldridge. “We’re thrilled to have her onboard not only to inspire the students but as a creative voice that will elevate the entire Festival experience.”

The festival’s 2024 HBCU First LOOK Film Challenge drew more than 250 submissions, with winning entries in the categories of short, feature and animation, demonstrating the versatility of young filmmakers. This year’s film challenge submissions are outpacing last year’s, with the addition of the Global Impact category open to creatives whose films hail from countries outside the US. All submissions close on August 28, 2025.

For the latest on HBCU First LOOK Film Festival schedule download the HBCUFirstLOOK App and visit www.hbcufirstlook.com or www.FilmFreeway.com. Media Assets link.

Early bird weekend passes are available until August 28 at $15 for currently enrolled students and $30 for general admission.

On all social platforms: @HBCUfirstlook #hbcufirstlook #Elevatefilmmakers #Elevatestorytellers

About HBCU First LOOK Film Festival

Founded by Howard University alumni Sheila Eldridge, the HBCU First LOOK Film Festival is inspiring a new generation of minority talent and storytellers in the film, television, and broadcasting industry by teaching HBCU students practical skills to improve their craft, creating platforms to showcase their work, connecting executives and students to build a pipeline of talent and career opportunities that is a celebration of Black filmmakers rooted in the HBCU culture.

Past sponsors and media partners include iHeartMedia - Black Information Network, AARP, HBCYOU, Andscape, NBC, ESPN, TVOne, Oxygen True Crime, HBCUGO.TV, Howard University Television + Film, Howard University Television (WHUT), Howard University Radio Network, SiriusXM Channel 141 & 142 and the Cafe Mocha Radio Network.

