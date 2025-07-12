Governor Newsom urges Californians to take precautions as state endures triple digit heat, smoky conditions

CalHeatScore map results from Friday, July 11, 2025

The recently launched CalHeatScore heat-ranking tool indicates much of northern and central California will be impacted by moderate to severe heat conditions through Monday, with some areas feeling the heat through Wednesday. Residents can check their area by zip code for local conditions.

Here are a few tips and considerations for Californians – especially those with access and functional needs, children, and older residents – to stay safe from heat and reduce health risks:

Have a heat plan

Monitor weather forecasts and advisories to know when excessive heat is expected and how long it’s expected to last. Create a heat plan and encourage others to stay safe during a heat event.

Keep cool

Visit a local cooling center or air-conditioned space, such as a library, community center or shopping center. If you’re unable to travel or find an air-conditioned space, consider the following at home:

Close windows, doors, shades and curtains to prevent hot air and sunlight from entering your home during high heat days.

Place a cool, damp towel on the back of your neck and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes.

Use cool compresses and take a cool shower or bath to help reduce body temperature and provide relief from the heat.

Use your support networks

Identify individuals in your life, such as family, friends, and neighbors, who could help support you during heat events.

Remember, creating an emergency preparedness plan based on your personal needs is critical to ensure you and your loved ones remain safe during an emergency.

Sign up for alerts and notifications

Sign up for emergency alerts with your county or local officials. You can choose how to get alerts sent to you when you sign up, including cell phone, home phone, email, text messages and, in some cases, TTY devices.

Sign up for a medical baseline program, an assistance program for people who depend on power for certain medical needs. Participation is important to ensure you receive additional notification of current or upcoming power shutoff events, which may occur during extreme heat events.