Advancing Health Workforce Development Through Open Science and UN SDG 3 Goals; Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, Salem Pain Clinic

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

Using open science and UN SDG 3 goals to lead evidence-based transformation of the health workforce; Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, Salem Pain Clinic Canada

Knowledge must flow freely if health systems are to grow wisely” — Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

SURREY, BC, CANADA, July 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The call for equitable, sustainable, and evidence-based workforce development has become more imperative in the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. To ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3) offers a vital framework for aligning workforce strategies with health equity. Recent publications by Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade and the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic emphasize promoting open science and SDG 3. The publications reflect a growing movement toward integrating research, innovation, and inclusivity into healthcare workforce planning.A competent, stable, and motivated workforce is essential to achieving SDG 3's commitment to accessible, quality healthcare services. Applying open science in this context empowers healthcare institutions and policymakers to build workforce strategies grounded in real-world evidence rather than speculation or bureaucratic precedent. International research collaborations and dedication to open access demonstrate how data-sharing, multidisciplinary insight, and transparent methodologies can inform human resource allocation, recruitment, and professional development.Open-access publications and professional platforms such as ResearchGate and LinkedIn can promote a culture of transparent knowledge sharing that accelerates skill development. Evidence-based mentorship and continuing medical education can be democratized through these global networks, ensuring that best practices in patient safety, procedural innovation, and ethical leadership are rapidly disseminated across borders and institutions.Evidence-based workforce development rooted in SDG 3 involves needs-based staffing informed by epidemiological data and community health indicators. It also includes competency mapping and gap analysis using feedback from frontline clinicians and real-world clinical outcomes. By embracing these principles, health organizations can cultivate a stronger workforce equipped to serve diverse populations and adapt to systemic pressures, whether due to pandemics, demographic shifts, or technological change.As health systems strive to meet the challenges of tomorrow’s healthcare needs, integrating UN SDG 3 and open science into workforce development is not just aspirational but essential. International collaborative work is a model for transforming research into responsive workforce strategies that prioritize health equity, interdisciplinary collaboration, and measurable outcomes. Workforce planners should harness such data to retrain physicians, diversify hiring pipelines, and close care quality gaps, especially in underrepresented populations.Dr. Bamgbade is a healthcare leader with an interest in value-based healthcare delivery. He is a specialist physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Zambia, Iran, Tanzania, Armenia, Mozambique, China, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, South Africa, Britain, Namibia, Australia, Botswana, Ethiopia, Jamaica, and Canada. He has published 45 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic focus on researching and managing pain, insomnia, value-based care, health equity, injury rehabilitation, neuropathy, societal safety, substance misuse, medical sociology, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.