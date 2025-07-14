Free Backpacks and School Supplies Giveaway in Selma, Alabama from Power of Life Foundation, Inc.

Free backpacks and school supplies giveaway in Selma, AL 07/26/2025.

Equipping Local Students with the Tools for Academic Success

SELMA, AL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Power of Life Foundation is proud to announce its annual Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveaway events, dedicated to empowering Alabama’s students by providing essential academic resources. Scheduled for July 26 in Selma, Alabama, these community-focused events aim to distribute backpacks filled with vital school supplies to an estimated 3,000 students.

These back-to-school initiatives are designed to support families in need, helping ensure that every child begins the academic year prepared and confident. Supplies will include paper, pencils, pens, erasers, glue, and more, empowering students to succeed in the classroom:

Selma Giveaway (Partnership with the City of Selma)

Saturday, July 26, 2025

10:00 AM to 2:00 PM CST

Near Edmund Pettus Bridge

1112 Water Avenue

Selma, AL 36703

Black Belt Region:

Selma, Alabama, is a city rich in history and remains a national symbol of courage and determination. Today, Selma stands not only as a historic landmark but also as a living example of resilience, progress, and community empowerment—where organizations and citizens continue to work together to build a brighter future for the next generation.

Supporting Families and Empowering Students:

The Power of Life Foundation’s mission is to uplift communities by providing critical resources and opportunities to underserved populations. With rising back-to-school expenses, the foundation is committed to alleviating financial burdens and helping every student thrive.

"We are thrilled to give back to Selma, Alabama, and surrounding areas and help students start the new school year on the right foot," said Lane Harper, Executive Director. "Providing these critical supplies is just one of the ways we support the academic success and well-being of our youths and the active, concerned parents in the communities."

First Come, First Served:

All local students in need are welcome to attend. Families are encouraged to arrive early, as supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees will also be able to access information about additional community resources and support services.

Volunteer, Donate, and Make an Impact:

This event is one of many initiatives driven by the Power of Life Foundation to invest in future generations. Community members and local businesses are encouraged to get involved through volunteering, donating, or becoming sponsors. Together, we can make a lasting difference.

We can change lives and transform communities with just one small act. Each initiative is a step toward empowerment. Changing the world—we’ve done it before, and we can do it again.

About Power of Life Foundation:

The Power of Life Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Birmingham, Alabama, dedicated to enriching lives and strengthening communities through outreach, education, and resource distribution. To learn more about the foundation’s initiatives, to volunteer, or to contribute, visit www.poweroflifefoundation.org.

