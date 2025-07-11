DOEE Awards $175,000 Through Community Stormwater Solutions Grant to Local Organizations

CONTACT: Nicole Goines, PIO, (202) 536-7666, [email protected]

WASHINGTON, DC, July 10, 2025— The District of Columbia Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), in partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Trust, has awarded more than $175,000 to support six local organizations through the Community Stormwater Solutions Grant Program. The selected projects emphasize creativity, inclusion, and grassroots leadership to reduce pollution, strengthen community resilience, and reconnect residents to DC’s waterways—especially in historically underserved neighbourhoods.

Under Mayor Bowser’s leadership we are reinvigorating our waterways and ensuring the health and safety of waterways for generations to come,” said DOEE Director Richard Jackson. “These projects aren’t just cleaning up our rivers—they’re empowering communities, creating access, and sparking innovation from the ground up.”

The Community Stormwater Solutions Grant Program supports community-driven projects that reduce stormwater runoff and improve water quality while enhancing public awareness and engagement. This year’s awardees span a range of approaches—from environmental arts festivals and accessibility walks to faith-based outreach and hands-on sustainability education.

“The Chesapeake Bay Trust is proud to partner with DOEE to empower local groups to lead environmental projects for their communities,” said Chesapeake Bay Trust president Dr. Jana Davis. “These awardees are not only improving local water quality, they are promoting the long-term health and sustainability of their communities.

Soul Trak Outdoors – $35,000

Leading a community-centered initiative in the Anacostia watershed to engage underserved residents through kayaking, hiking, and fishing while building local leadership in waterway restoration and advocacy.



In partnership with Voices Unbarred and under the fiscal sponsorship of The WIRE, this project will repurpose stormwater-damaged wood into seating, art, and educational tools while training community members in woodworking and sustainable design at Edgewood Community Farm.



With support from Love & Carrots and local muralist Leonina Arismendi, students and families will transform outdoor school spaces with native gardens and a mural celebrating community activism and waterway conservation.



Expanding the Sacred Grounds program in DC to empower 8+ congregations with the tools to manage stormwater on-site, reduce flooding, and engage hundreds of residents in planting native gardens.



Hosting the Kingman Island Youth Band Summit, an outdoor festival that pairs live performances by local youth bands with hands-on environmental education, nature walks, and kayaking to inspire environmental stewardship.



A multifaceted initiative including a public mural honoring Indigenous culture, the installation of small-scale green infrastructure, and a youth-led public stage reading from Nineveh: A Conflict Over Water to raise awareness about water justice.

About the Department of Energy and Environment

The Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) is the leading authority on energy and environmental issues affecting the District. Using a combination of regulations, outreach, education, and incentives, our agency administers programs and services to fulfill our mission. DOEE works collaboratively with other government agencies, residents, businesses, and institutions to promote environmentally responsible behavior that will lead to a more sustainable urban environment.

About the Chesapeake Bay Trust

The Chesapeake Bay Trust is a nonprofit grant-making organization dedicated to improving natural resources through environmental education, community engagement, and local watershed restoration. The Trust empowers about 400 local community-based groups each year with the resources they need to take on a meaningful and measurable role in restoring forests, streams, waterways, wildlife, and more in their own communities. The Trust’s work is supported by the sale of a specialty license plate; donations from individuals and corporations; and partnerships with private foundations and federal, state, and local governments. The Trust has received the highest rating from Charity Navigator for more than two decades: On average, 90 cents of every dollar goes to programs.