Attorney General Bonta Files Brief in Support of Lawsuit Challenging U.S. DOJ’s Unlawful Restrictions on Domestic Violence Funds

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a multistate coalition in submitting an amicus brief in Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence v. Bondi, supporting plaintiffs challenging conditions placed on Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) grants by the U.S. Department of Justice (U.S. DOJ). In their brief, the attorneys general argue that the federal government is illegally adding new rules to domestic violence and sexual assault grants that go against the Constitution and threaten vital services for victims.

“Violence Against Women Act grants provide a critical safety net for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault across California,” said Attorney General Bonta. “The Trump Administration’s politically driven restrictions on accessing these grants are not only unlawful, but they also put lives at risk. Survivors deserve support free from discrimination and interference, not confusing mandates that jeopardize their access to help when they need it most.”

VAWA grants help provide safe shelters, counseling, legal aid, and other critical support, aiming to serve all eligible victims, regardless of their background. However, U.S. DOJ is now attempting to add confusing new rules to these grants, telling organizations they cannot use funds to "promote gender identity" or "DEI programs," even while maintaining that organizations must continue to serve all victims and follow anti-discrimination laws. This puts the groups that help victims and survivors in an impossible bind and potentially leaves countless victims without the help they desperately need.

The plaintiffs, a coalition of domestic violence and sexual assault service providers, argue that these conditions exceed U.S. DOJ’s statutory authority, are arbitrary and capricious, and violate constitutional rights, including the First and Fifth Amendments and the Spending Clause.

In today’s amicus brief, the attorneys general support the plaintiffs, arguing that preliminary injunctive relief reinstating this funding while litigation continues is in the public interest because:

Enforcing conditions on VAWA-funded services for California residents would cause severe harm, particularly in addressing domestic violence and sexual assault.

VAWA funds are vital for training law enforcement, improving victim services for underserved populations, and assisting victims with immigration matters.

In submitting the brief, Attorney General Bonta joins the attorneys general of Rhode Island, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.

A copy of the amicus brief, which is subject to court approval, can be found here.