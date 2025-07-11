When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 10, 2025 FDA Publish Date: July 11, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness - Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Wiet Peeters Farm Products Limited Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Fresh sliced and Cremini sliced mushrooms

Company Announcement

Wiet Peeters Farm Products Limited of Charing Cross Ontario, Canada is recalling its Aunt Mid’s Fresh Sliced Mushrooms 227g , Peeters Mushroom Farm Cremini Sliced 227g and Peeters Mushroom Farm Thick Slice Mushroom 10lb cardboard because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled mushrooms were distributed in Michigan and Ohio.

Recalled products include:

Aunt Mid’s Fresh Sliced Mushrooms comes in a 227g flat blue plastic package marked with UPC 0 33383 676005 on the top and with and best before date of BEST BEFORE 25JL04 stamped on the side.

Peeters Mushroom Farm Cremini Sliced comes in a 227g flat black plastic package marked with UPC 0 68414 96960 3 on the top and with and best before date of BEST BEFORE 25JL04 stamped on the side.

Peeters Mushroom Farm Thick Slice Mushroom 10lb cardboard comes in a 10lb cardboard labeled with Peeters Mushroom Farm on the cardboard box.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after testing by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 227g packages of Fresh Sliced Mushrooms. The other products affected in this recall have been manufactured on the same line as the 227g fresh sliced mushrooms.

Consumers who have purchased are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Wiet Peeters Farm Products Limited @ 1-519-351-1945 or Toll Free 1-800-364-1305 Office hours are 7:00am-3:30pm EST. Monday to Friday.