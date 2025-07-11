Shapiro Administration Secures $2.4 Million Investment from Module Design Inc. to Expand Its Manufacturing Operation and Create 58 New Jobs in Allegheny County

Governor Shapiro and his Administration are competing for and winning business investments in Pennsylvania — including the recent $20 billion deal from Amazon that’s the largest private sector investment in PA’s history.

To further advance the 10-year Economic Development Strategy, Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 proposed budget calls for new investments that will increase our competitiveness and further position Pennsylvania as a job creation and economic development powerhouse.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth has secured an investment from Module Design, Inc. (Module) to help expand its manufacturing operations in Allegheny County. The modular housing manufacturer is investing more than $2.4 million into the project, which will create 58 jobs and retain eight existing positions in Allegheny County.

“Pennsylvania is competing again – and we’re winning new investment, growing our economy, and creating jobs for people across our Commonwealth,” said Governor Shapiro. “My Administration is committed to supporting strategic investments like this one that strengthen our communities, attract cutting-edge companies, and position Pennsylvania as a national leader in economic growth.”

Module received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) that includes a $400,000 Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan, a $290,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $72,000 WEDnetPA grant to train its workers.

Module will use the Commonwealth’s investment to make improvements to existing space and purchase new equipment that will increase its efficiency and capacity. The company currently leases 22,000 square feet of industrial space located at 730 Superior Street in Carnegie borough, where it manufactures modular homes.

“We are committed to supporting companies like Module, who are creating jobs and bringing high-quality, eco-friendly housing options to those who need it the most,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “We will remain laser-focused on making investments like these to improve the lives of people in Allegheny County and across our Commonwealth.”

Module is leading a culture shift in the housing industry, fueling innovation while creating a more equitable and inclusive way to build affordable, sustainable modular housing. Based in Pittsburgh, Module’s vertically integrated approach includes in-house design, manufacturing, and construction capabilities.

“With support from the Commonwealth, we’re expanding our capacity to deliver high-quality, energy-efficient housing in a region where housing is in short supply,” said Brian Gaudio, Co-Founder and CEO, Module. “Building homes in our Last Mile Facility in Allegheny County creates family sustaining jobs and on-ramps into the construction trades. We remain steadfast in our belief that everyone deserves to live in a well-designed space they are proud to call home.”

The company’s homes are designed to the Department of Energy’s Zero Energy Ready Home (ZERH) standard, meaning lower utility bills, healthier living environments, and long-term savings for residents. Through workforce partnerships and their Last Mile Network™, Module is proving that modular housing can create local jobs, build generational wealth, and strengthen communities from the ground up.

“Sustainable housing solutions are more important than ever, and this expansion is wonderful news for Module and Allegheny County,” said Sara Innamorato, Allegheny County Executive. “Module is investing in eco-friendly, affordable homes and establishing robust workforce development programs, which is an investment in Allegheny County’s future. We are grateful for Module’s continued investment and partnership and for Governor Shapiro’s commitment to supporting local businesses and investments in building a more stronger housing ecosystem.”

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

Last month, Governor Shapiro announced the Commonwealth had secured a $20 billion investment from Amazon, the largest single private investment in the state’s history.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured over $25.2 billion in private sector investments overall, creating nearly 11,000 jobs.

The Shapiro Administration is delivering real results — and building on that momentum. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal calls for new and expanded investments to advance the 10-year Economic Development Strategy, boosting Pennsylvania’s competitiveness, including:

$12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $3 million to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives

to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives Expediting the Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) cuts by two years, reducing the current tax rate each year by 0.75 percent

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal. Explore the Governor’s 2025-26 Budget in Brief online, or visit shapirobudget.pa.gov to learn more.

