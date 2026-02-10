Knuckies Sandwiches & SIPS Expands to North Carolina in Two New Walmart Supercenter Locations
Knuckies Hoagies' expansion growth continues to 10 locations in the USA by Jan 2026
📍 New Locations:
• Walmart Supercenter, 7735 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC (open now)
• Walmart Supercenter, 3475 Parkway Village Cir, Winston-Salem, NC (February 2026)
Ask about our 10 Mile radius Knuckies B2B Catered Giveaway (Charlotte NC only) https://knuckiescharlotte.marketwellsolutions.com/b2b/#bunos
These new locations aren’t just about convenience—they’re about quality. Knuckies is revolutionizing dining in big-box retailers. With their signature bread, bold flavors, and a commitment to fresh, feel-good meals, Knuckies is demonstrating to busy shoppers that fast food doesn’t have to feel... fast.
“The growth we’ve seen this year is nothing short of exciting,” said Todd Broderick, president of Knuckies Hoagies. “By the end of 2026, we plan to have 15-20 locations open, and these two new stores in Charlotte and Winston-Salem are proof of what happens when you stay focused on quality, community, and great food. Partnering with Walmart Supercenters allows us to serve even more people—right where they already are.”
🥖 More Than a Sandwich—It’s a Hoagie Experience
Knuckies Hoagies has earned a devoted following across Georgia and Florida, and now, North Carolinians get to see what the hype is all about. Every hoagie is crafted with care, starting with their award-winning bread—soft yet hearty, able to hold up to juicy meats, bold sauces, and stacked toppings.
Fan favorites include:
• The Original Italian – A knockout combo of ham, salami, cappy, pepperoni, provolone, and Knuckies’ famous cherry pepper relish
• The Cheesesteak – Tender USDA Choice shaved steak with gooey white American cheese
• The Knuckie – Pastrami, Swiss, coleslaw, and a tangy 1,000 Island dressing
• The Authentic Cuban – Roasted pork, ham, Swiss, pickles, and mustard
• Plant-Based Veggie Hoagie – With smashed avocado, provolone, and fresh vegetables
• Signature Salads & Desserts – From the Antipasto Salad to banana pudding and fresh-baked cookies
It’s real food, done right—and now steps away from the checkout line.
🧑💼 Feeding the Office Has Never Been This Easy
Knuckies is not only catering for lunch breaks, but also revolutionizing corporate catering. Whether you’re ordering for an office meeting, a team appreciation lunch, or a local event, Knuckies’ B2B catering program is designed for convenience, flavor, and flexibility.
Benefits include:
• Customizable platters and box lunches
• Menu options for every diet
• Easy ordering via the Knuckies app or website
• Reliable, on-time delivery or in-store pickup
“We’ve designed our catering system with the workplace in mind,” added Broderick. “Business customers want great food, easy ordering, and zero hassle. That’s exactly what we deliver.”
📲 How to Order
Whether you’re shopping solo or feeding a crowd, Knuckies makes it simple to get what you crave:
• In-Store: Visit either Charlotte (open now) or Winston-Salem location (end of Feb)
• Online: Place an order at https://knuckieshoagies.com/
• App: Download the Knuckies app to browse, save favorites, and reorder fast
• Delivery: Available on DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub
🛒 Big Flavor Meets Big Retail
This partnership between Knuckies and Walmart Supercenters is revolutionary. It blends the high-traffic, community-centered footprint of Walmart with the high-quality, handcrafted meals Knuckies is known for. It’s convenience without compromise—a win for customers and a win for local business ecosystems.
With the Charlotte and Winston-Salem openings, Knuckies continues its mission to make fresh, satisfying meals accessible everywhere.
🎉 Taste the Difference
North Carolina, it’s time to level up your lunch game. Whether you’re shopping for groceries, powering through a workday, or planning your next office gathering, Knuckies Hoagies is here to feed the hustle.
Grab a hoagie, place a catering order, or stop by and experience what so many others across the Southeast have already discovered: Knuckies isn’t just a sandwich shop—it’s a flavor movement.
