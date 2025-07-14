Mobility City of Milpitas CA Brings Speed and Dignity to Veteran Mobility Repairs in the San Jose Metro

Mobility City is the premier provider of mobility equipment repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. The Milpitas Showroom is located at 128 West Calaveras Boulevard, Milpitas, CA 95035, TEL (510) 804-8651 Owner Kevin Shah has extensive business experience and was interested in helping people in the community while providing a needed service. Technicians make house calls in branded vans equipped as a workshop on wheels.

Owner Kevin Shah's technicians make house calls and deliver mobility equipment repairs for veterans in Milpitas and across the San Jose Metro

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Milpitas CA is proud to support our nation’s heroes with fast, reliable mobility equipment repairs for veterans across the San Jose Metro. Whether it's a wheelchair, power scooter, or walker, our expert technicians provide prompt, compassionate service—because veterans deserve the very best in accessibility and independence. Milpitas veterans can trust Mobility City for reliable mobility equipment repairs on power chairs, scooters, lift chairs, stair lifts, hospital beds, and more.Our Veterans deserve prompt, reliable service,” said Kevin Shah, owner, Mobility City of Milpitas. “We’re honored to serve veterans in community.”Mobility City is the trusted partner for Veterans requiring prompt mobility equipment repairs. Our certified technicians swiftly diagnose and fix complex issues. We provide:• Estimates within 48 hours• Repairs in under 5 days, with original parts• In-home services including battery testing and training• Transparent, standardized pricing• Direct service—never subcontracted• 30-day warranties for all work• Manufacturer-certified skills, trained by over 20 industry leaders• Full accreditation and OIG-clearance• Repairs and services for a broad range of mobility devicesThe Milpitas location holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc., and all technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security.About Mobility City of Milpitas CAMobility City of Milpitas, owned by Kevin Shah , helps people in the community with mobility challenges through repair services and products to improve quality of life, focusing on restoring freedom and independence. As part of the leading national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly supports Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence.For more information or to schedule a veteran equipment repair, visit https://milpitasca.mobilitycity.com and contact Mobility City of Milpitas today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.