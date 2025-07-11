SID MILLER ADDRESSES PRESIDENT TRUMP’S VISIT TO KERRVILLE, TEXAS

“President Trump’s visit to Kerrville comes at a crucial time as Texans are suffering from historic and devastating flooding. This is the leadership Texans know to expect from President Trump: present, proactive, and ready to act when disaster occurs.

President Trump is committed to strengthening emergency response efforts so that what happened in the Hill Country never happens again, and I will fight with him every step of the way. We’re not just going to rebuild, we’re going to rebuild stronger, smarter, and faster.

Hundreds of Texans remain unaccounted for. As searches continue, I hope Texans will continue to join me in keeping those affected in their prayers. In times of disaster, we must unite in solidarity and support our neighbors.”

###