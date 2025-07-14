Northridge Windows & Doors Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Windows Installation in Vaughan, Ontario

Northridge Windows & Doors Logo

VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Windows Installation in Vaughan, Ontario has been awarded to Northridge Windows & Doors. Northridge Windows & Doors has won the Quality Business Award for The Best Windows Installation in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.This recognition honours Northridge Windows & Doors for its continued outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of products and services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.With more than 35 years of industry experience, Northridge Windows & Doors has established itself as a trusted leader in window and door installation throughout Vaughan and the surrounding communities.Northridge Windows & Doors specializes in a full range of services, including window installation and replacement, as well as the installation of front and patio doors. Known for their craftsmanship and attention to detail, the Northridge Windows & Doors team works closely with customers to select products that suit their individual style, budget, colour preferences, size requirements, thermal efficiency goals, and security needs. Offering an extensive selection of windows in various sizes, styles, colours, and price points, Northridge Windows & Doors combines expertise with personalized service. Their skilled team is dedicated to providing clean, high-quality installations that stand the test of time. Northridge Windows & Doors remains proud to serve the Vaughan community and beyond with integrity, professionalism, and a commitment to excellence.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, Northridge Windows & Doors stood out as a trustworthy company in the windows installation industry. Known for its skilled, experienced and friendly team, Northridge Windows & Doors has earned a strong reputation within the Vaughan community, with many reviews from countless satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by Northridge Windows & Doors’ communication and exceptional service:“I was very pleased with the service from Northridge Windows & Doors. They did a phenomenal job with the installation. The quality of the windows are exceptional. Everyone that we were in contact with at Northridge Windows & Doors were very friendly and professional. Kudos to the installers they were quick and efficient and cleaned up afterwards. I would highly recommend this company."“Sokol Bace is very experienced and knowledgeable person. I was impressed on first meeting and gave deposit. Northridge is very good company and customer service is five star. I recommend this company for windows and doors replacement. Installation is also very clean and smooth. I also recommended it to my both neighbours."“I highly recommend Northridge. After getting 4 quotes to replace 6 windows including a bow window, I decided to go with Northridge for a couple reasons. The initial conversation with Sandy was light where I got all the info I needed and didn’t feel overwhelmed with stats and gadgets. The service was amazing - Sandy checking in and providing timely updates and being responsive when I had questions. The cost - Northridge came at par with another company until I received the full quote which included a nice discount that helped make the final decision. At the time of installation, Daniel and Habib were incredible and I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. They were both friendly, polite, and meticulous. They went over every little detail and didn’t miss a thing. Daniel was so focused on making sure my existing shades fit back even though I knew they might not - he wasn’t giving up. They vacuumed and tidied everything before closing off the project. They had a ‘customer first’ focus, which was very much appreciated. Thank you Sandy, Daniel, and Habib for making this project a seamless experience for me."“I recently had four windows installed by Northridge Windows & Doors, and I couldn’t be happier with the results. From start to finish, the experience was smooth and professional. The new windows have not only improved the look of my home but also its energy efficiency. Work with Yvonne if you can, she has exceptional customer service. She was smart, knowledgeable, and always ready to address any questions I had, making the whole process stress-free."The Northridge Windows & Doors team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding project results for every client.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about Northridge Windows & Doors, please visit the company's website Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.