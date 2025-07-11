ATLANTA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that the State of Georgia is positioned to receive up to $20,031,864 from several recently proposed national settlements with eight drug makers accused of contributing to the opioid crisis. The funds will be used for addiction treatment, prevention, and recovery services.

Georgia is one of several states to join the settlements, which total approximately $710 million nationwide. Based on overwhelming participation by Attorneys General, the drug makers have agreed to proceed with a sign-on period for local governments as well.

On top of the funding announced today, Carr has already secured more than one billion dollars for our state and local governments through prior settlements with opioid manufacturers, distributors, and retail pharmacies. Funds will be received and distributed over time.

“The opioid crisis knows no economic, geographic, or demographic boundaries, and it continues to have a devastating impact on families and communities throughout our state,” said Georgia Attorney General Carr. “We’re fighting this battle on multiple fronts by declaring war on fentanyl and holding accountable those who contributed to this crisis in the first place. We have already secured more than one billion dollars to expand access to critical treatment and recovery services, and we will keep fighting to ensure those who are struggling receive the care they deserve.”

The eight drug makers, along with the total payments made to the national settlements, are as follows:

Mylan (now part of Viatris): $284,447,916 paid over nine years

Hikma: $95,818,293 paid over one to four years

Amneal: $71,751,010 paid over 10 years

Apotex: $63,682,369 paid in a single year

Indivior: $38,022,450 paid over four years

Sun: $30,992,087 paid over one to four years

Alvogen: $18,680,162 paid in a single year

Zydus: $14,859,220 paid in a single year

Additionally, seven of the companies (not including Indivior) are prohibited from promoting or marketing opioids and opioid products, making or selling any product that contains more than 40 mg of oxycodone per pill, and putting in place a monitoring and reporting system for suspicious orders. Indivior has agreed to not manufacture or sell opioid products for the next 10 years, but it will be able to continue marketing and selling medications to treat opioid use disorder.

Carr Declares War on Fentanyl

Since creating Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit, Carr has worked with law enforcement in Richmond County to seize 15 lbs. of fentanyl – enough to kill 3.5 million Georgians or one-third of the state’s population. He recently launched a new multi-agency effort known as Operation “Hold the Line,” to disrupt and dismantle the drug cartels and violent gangs, like Tren de Aragua, that are trafficking deadly and dangerous drugs in our communities.

Earlier this year, Carr wrote to the U.S. Senate in support of the HALT Fentanyl Act – legislation to combat the dangerous lab-created fentanyl that is coming out of China – and he continues to lead a statewide Task Force that includes more than 300 public, private, and non-profit partners who are working together to save lives.

For additional resources and information about the opioid crisis, visit www.opioidresponse.info.