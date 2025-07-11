Governor Newsom provides $11 million to organizations helping underserved job seekers find training and employment

“By providing opportunities for those who have been overlooked in society, we’re helping more Californians build lasting careers that strengthen our workforce,” said EDD Director Nancy Farias.

These awards from the Employment Development Department (EDD), in coordination with the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency, are part of the Employment Social Enterprise program.

Employment Social Enterprises are businesses that sell goods and services and provide transitional jobs and support to people breaking through employment barriers. Grant funds focus on transitioning individuals into stable, good-paying jobs — where they can earn wages, gain work experience, improve job skills, and access supportive services. Supportive services may include housing assistance, childcare access, mental health services, job coaching, and more.

The Employment Social Enterprise program is a part of the California Jobs First initiative. In partnership with its 13 economic regions, the State is investing in job creation, industrial strategy, and economic development initiatives, to create a more equitable economy that works for all Californians.

What they’re saying

Jeff Negrete, Executive Director, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fresno: “At Catholic Charities, we’ve always been here to meet immediate needs — food, clothing, and critical support in moments of crisis. But this grant allows us to do something more. It gives us the opportunity to offer a true hand up. Our mission calls us to serve, advocate for, and empower those in need, and this program truly brings empowerment to life. With this workforce development program, we can help people take real steps forward — to find meaningful work, to experience the power of the paycheck, and to help them gain the tools necessary to shape a better future.”

Will Oliver, President & CEO, Fresno County Economic Development Corporation: “We’re thrilled to receive this EDD grant. It’s a critical investment that will allow us to expand access to high-quality careers, providing vital talent for our growing businesses and ensuring job seekers from social enterprises can step into good-paying, sustainable employment.”

Kerry Doi, PACE President & CEO: “TEACH Track represents an intentional investment in the people and future of Los Angeles. By connecting underserved job seekers to meaningful, quality careers in early childhood education, we are strengthening families, the workforce, and the community.”

Elisabeth White, Founder, Plan of Action: “Our mission is to open doors for autistic talent in the creative industries by building an inclusive, industry-focused employment pipeline. By bringing animation jobs back to Los Angeles, we’re showcasing the outstanding talents and contributions of neurodiverse individuals.”

Jessica Filbrun, CEO Stanislaus Equity Partners: “We have a unique mission and opportunity, through California Employment Development Department’s Social Enterprise Grant to catalyze social enterprise incubation, increase job training models, and create employment opportunities. This truly mobilizes regional partnerships to develop creative, low-cost housing solutions through the development of a regional San Joaquin Valley modular home manufacturing facility.”

Maria Kim, President & CEO, REDF: “This program goes beyond just creating jobs; these grantee organizations help restore dignity, expand opportunity, and build a more inclusive economy. Inspired by the ESE [Employment Social Enterprise] model that leverages the power of real work experiences as a critical first step, the California Employment Social Enterprise WIOA program supports 6 innovative organizations as they unlock economic mobility and workforce equity for some of our most vulnerable Californians. REDF is honored to help these organizations to grow and to surface economic mobility models that can be inspiration for the field.”

Employment social enterprise program awardees

Fresno County: Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fresno, $1.91 million; The Economic Development Corporation Serving Fresno County, $1.7 million

An additional $1 million has been awarded to REDF to provide technical assistance and strengthen collaboration among the six awardees, share best practices, and support program development and implementation.

These grants are funded under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Governor’s Discretionary funds and are 100 percent federally funded by two separate awards totaling $9,999, $199.53, and $978,735.71 respectively, from the U.S. Department of Labor.