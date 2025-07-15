School Systems and Early Childhood Organizations Address Teacher Turnover and PD Challenges With Technology from TORSH

In classrooms across the country, TORSH is helping teachers improve practice, reduce burnout, and stay in the profession longer. Effective teaching starts with effective coaching. TORSH helps educators grow- one classroom at a time. TORSH wins the 2025 EdTech Breakthrough Award for Professional Development Solution of the Year

TORSH delivers award-winning coaching that improves teacher retention, cuts PD costs, and supports districts during funding uncertainty.

Even has districts and organizations face delayed funds and tighter budgets, they still have to support their teachers. TORSH makes that possible without compromising quality or scalability.” — Courtney Williams, CEO and Founder of TORSH

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Named “Professional Development Solution of the Year,” TORSH helps school systems improve retention, reduce cost, and deliver coaching that works—especially for new and early-career teachers.Across the country, schools and early intervention programs are pouring time and money into teacher recruitment and professional development—but too often, the investment doesn’t translate into long-term success. From high turnover rates to ineffective training programs, the economics of education are under pressure, and with recent federal funding delays creating new challenges for district budgets, education leaders are looking for smarter, more resilient solutions to support and retain the educators who matter most.That’s where TORSH is making a difference.TORSH, an education technology company based in New Orleans, is helping school systems nationwide deliver measurable, high-quality coaching at scale through its flagship platform, TORSH Talent. The platform provides everything districts need to develop new teachers, accelerate growth, and track performance across schools—all while improving ROI and reducing the cost of turnover.According to the Learning Policy Institute, losing just one teacher can cost a district up to $20,000, factoring in recruitment, onboarding, training, and lost instructional momentum. Meanwhile, U.S. districts are spending an average of $18,000 per teacher annually on professional development—yet only 29% of educators say the training they receive is meaningfully improving their practice.“Districts aren’t just facing a funding challenge- they’re facing an effectiveness problem,” said Courtney Williams, CEO and Founder of TORSH. “We built TORSH to make coaching and learning actually drive change. It’s structured, flexible, measurable—and most importantly, it works.”The situation is particularly urgent for new and early-career educators, who often receive the least individualized coaching despite being at the highest risk of burnout and attrition. In many districts, over 40% of teachers leave within five years—creating a revolving door that drains resources and destabilizes learning environments. TORSH addresses this head-on by ensuring every teacher—especially new hires—gets access to:- Structured, role-based coaching from day one- Ongoing, video-based feedback and observations- Goal-setting tools, competency-based assessments, and growth tracking- A digital “Coaching Corner” to centralize progress and interactions- Support for in-person, hybrid, and fully virtual coaching models“TORSH allows us to provide new teachers with the consistent support they need without burning out our coaches or breaking the budget,” said a district instructional lead in a recent implementation. “It’s flexible, scalable, and transformative.”Unlike static PD platforms that focus on compliance or course completion, TORSH Talent supports the full coaching cycle, with powerful features that connect coaching to real outcomes. Districts using TORSH report:- Up to 3x more coaching touchpoints per educator via hybrid and asynchronous tools- Reduced travel and personnel costs for in-person observations- Consolidation of PD tools into one platform, improving system efficiency- Greater visibility into teacher growth and coaching program success“It’s not just about checking boxes,” Williams added. “We help educators grow—and we prove it.”In recognition of its impact, TORSH was recently named the 2025 “Professional Development Solution of the Year” by the EdTech Breakthrough Awards , an international program that recognizes innovation, excellence, and measurable results in education technology. “TORSH is redefining what coaching and professional learning should look like,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director of EdTech Breakthrough. “Their platform delivers meaningful results—at a time when our schools need it most.”Many professional development programs rely on one-off workshops or generic online courses that aren’t grounded in teacher needs or classroom realities. TORSH Talent is different: it embeds coaching in the day-to-day work of teaching and enables administrators to track educator progress at the school, district, or network level. It also aligns coaching workflows to organizational goals and rubrics, using AI to assist- not replace- human-led feedback. TORSH’s flexibility makes it ideal for districts facing staffing shortages or looking to expand support without hiring additional coaches. Coaches can provide feedback asynchronously, observe practice through uploaded videos, and collaborate with educators in real time or on their own schedules. And in districts impacted by federal funding holdbacks, TORSH ensures equity by enabling consistent, high-quality support regardless of geography or budget status.At a time when budgets are tight and the stakes for educator success have never been higher, TORSH provides a clear return on investment that goes far beyond the bottom line. Districts using TORSH report fewer teachers leaving the profession, stronger instructional quality, and more strategic use of their professional development budgets. By embedding a culture of coaching and continuous improvement, TORSH helps schools maximize every dollar while driving meaningful growth in both educators and students. “The real ROI isn’t just financial—it’s in the growth of teachers and the outcomes for students,” said Williams. “This award confirms what our partners already know: TORSH delivers results.”About TORSHTORSH, Inc. is a New Orleans-based education technology company dedicated to improving childhood outcomes by increasing educator effectiveness. TORSH Talent is a flexible, end-to-end coaching and professional learning platform that enables districts to support educator growth through structured feedback, collaboration, data insights, and AI-powered tools. Learn more at www.torsh.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.