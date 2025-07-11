July 10, 2025 - Roanoke Man Pleads Guilty to Robbing Truist Banks

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Thursday, July 10, 2025 For media inquiries only, contact:

Chloe Smith

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Roanoke Man Pleads Guilty to Robbing Truist Banks

Michael McCoy Pled Guilty to Stealing $12,000 from Truist Banks in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A local man, who robbed multiple Truist Banks in October 2022, pled guilty today to a pair of federal charges.

Michael Anthony McCoy, 67, of Roanoke, pled guilty today to one count of bank robbery with the use of a dangerous weapon and one count of bank robbery.

A second defendant, Dawn Davis, has previously pled guilty and will be sentenced later this year.

According to court documents, McCoy directed Davis to write a threatening note to use in a bank robbery. After Davis wrote the note as directed, on October 26, 2022, McCoy entered the Truist Bank location on Melrose Avenue NW in the City of Roanoke and handed the note to a bank teller. After McCoy handed the note to the teller, he approached a second teller and brandished a firearm.

McCoy stole approximately $6,485 from the Truist Bank location.

Two days later, McCoy then robbed another Truist Bank on McClanahan Street SW, stealing nearly $6,000 from that bank as well.

Acting U.S. Attorney Zachary T. Lee, Stephen Farina, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division, and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares made the announcement.

The FBI and the City of Roanoke Police Department are investigating the case.

Special Assistant United States Attorney John Beamer, an Assistant Attorney General with the Virginia Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Scheff are prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is also available on the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Virginia's website linked here.

# # #