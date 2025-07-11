Mecklenburg County Pub Owner Charged In State Tax Case

A Mecklenburg County businessman was arrested Thursday on felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Jason Scott Glunt, 43, of 4111 Tamerlane, Charlotte, was charged on July 10, 2025 with nine counts of Embezzlement of State Property.

Indictments allege that Glunt, managing member of Salud, LLC, doing business as Salud Beer Shop / Salud Cerveceria, aided and abetted the business to embezzle, misapply, and convert to its own use approximately $442,914.04 in North Carolina Sales Taxes (State & Mecklenburg County) during the period July 1, 2015 through December 31, 2019 and January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2024. During this period, Glunt was the responsible person of Salud, LLC, doing business as Salud Beer Shop / Salud Cerveceria, and was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina and Mecklenburg County Sales Tax to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Glunt appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $150,000.00 bond. A first appearance is scheduled for July 14, 2025 in Wake County Superior Court in Raleigh.

The charges against Glunt resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigation Division in Raleigh.