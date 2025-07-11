MMA Champion Johnny Eblen Fuels Fight Camp with Ferguson Farms' Grass-Fed Protein

Johnny Eblen

Ferguson Farms and MMA’s Johnny Eblen launch a limited-edition protein box ahead of his July 19 fight. Get 10% off at FergusonFarms.farm/eblen

What I put in my body matters — especially when I’m in camp. Ferguson Farms makes it easy to eat clean without sacrificing flavor.” — Johnny Eblen

PLANT CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ferguson Farms, a premium provider of 100 percent grass-fed and finished meats, is proud to announce a new partnership with undefeated MMA world champion Johnny “The Human Cheat Code” Eblen.

Known for his dominance in the cage and commitment to peak performance, Eblen has chosen Ferguson Farms as his go-to source for clean, powerful protein in preparation for his upcoming title defense on July 19 in Cape Town. The partnership underscores the farm’s mission to provide athletes, families, and health-conscious consumers with ethically raised meats that are free from GMOs, hormones, and antibiotics — and shipped nationwide, right to your door.

“What I put in my body matters—especially when I’m training for war,” said Johnny Eblen. “Ferguson Farms gives me the confidence that I’m fueling up with real food. Their beef tastes amazing, but more importantly, I know it’s clean, grass-fed, and raised the right way.”

To mark the launch of the partnership, Ferguson Farms has created a limited-edition offering: The Eblen Sampler Box. This exclusive box features Johnny’s personal favorites, including a Cowboy King Cut Ribeye, Boneless Ribeye Steak, Delmonico, T-Bone, Gourmet Ground Beef, and Beef Oxtail. Every cut is 100 percent grass-fed and finished, pasture-raised without antibiotics or hormones, and flash-frozen to preserve peak freshness.

“Johnny represents everything we believe in — discipline, grit, and transparency,” said Mike Ferguson, founder of Ferguson Farms. “We’re not a giant factory farm that relies on fillers, chemicals, or industrial processes. We’re a family-run farm raising real animals, the right way, for real people. And we’re proud to fuel an elite athlete who demands the same high standards.”

The Eblen Sampler Box is available now for a limited time. As a launch bonus, customers can use promo code EBLEN10 to receive 10 percent off their first order.

Ferguson Farms operates entirely online, delivering directly to customers across the United States. Orders are packed in sustainable insulated packaging with dry ice, ensuring safe and cold delivery — even in summer heat.

About Ferguson Farms:

Based in Central Florida, Ferguson Farms is a regenerative, direct-to-consumer farm dedicated to producing clean, nutrient-dense meats that customers can trust. All animals are raised humanely and naturally — 100 percent grass-fed and finished, free from GMOs, antibiotics, and hormones. The farm offers beef, poultry, and wild-caught seafood through its e-commerce platform, with nationwide shipping and a commitment to transparency from pasture to plate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.