Health Care Company GMAX Industries Selects Forsyth County for Its First North American Production Site

Raleigh, N.C.

Today Governor Josh Stein announced GMAX Industries, Inc., a manufacturer of medical products, will create 36 new jobs in Forsyth County. The company will invest $11.4 million to establish its first North American production facility in Winston-Salem.

“I welcome GMAX Industries to the best state in the nation to do business,” said Governor Josh Stein. “North Carolina continues to build on its reputation as a manufacturing powerhouse with its world-class workforce, excellent infrastructure, and outstanding supply chain access that will support this company’s future success.”

GMAX Industries, Inc. is a New York-based certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), and a manufacturer and global sourcing partner specializing in high-quality disposable medical supplies. With over 30 years of industry expertise, GMAX provides essential products, including medical textiles, patient bedside plastics and single-use OEM components. The company is expanding its U.S. footprint with a new 144,000 square foot facility to support domestic manufacturing and national distribution. This investment strengthens the healthcare supply chain by shifting production closer to patient demand and increasing resilience across the system.

“We’re proud to introduce GMAX as a trusted partner in the healthcare supply chain,” said Eric Liu, President and CEO of GMAX Industries, Inc. “As we expand our U.S. manufacturing capabilities, our focus remains on delivering high-quality, dependable medical products with greater speed, control, and responsiveness. By investing in domestic production, we’re not only strengthening the supply chain but also supporting American jobs and healthcare resilience.”

“Companies like GMAX benefit greatly from North Carolina’s legacy of manufacturing excellence and entrepreneurial spirit,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Our state has the largest manufacturing workforce in the southeastern United States, great partnerships, and a storied history of innovation that continues to take our economy, community, and businesses to new heights.”

While wages vary by position, the annual average salary for the new positions will be $66,667, exceeding Forsyth County’s average of $65,319. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $2.4 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $75,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help the company expand to North Carolina. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require matching participation from local governments, and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This is great news for Forsyth County and the surrounding communities,” said Senator Paul A. Lowe, Jr. “Our growing pool of talent and manufacturing environment are fueling the economy for companies like GMAX to operate, grow, and thrive.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Forsyth Tech Community College, Forsyth County, Greater Winston-Salem, Inc., and the City of Winston-Salem.

