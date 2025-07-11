Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers on State’s Preparedness in the Face of Extreme Weather

Strengthening Preparedness and Response, While Building Resiliency

Under the leadership of Governor Hochul, New York has invested heavily in not only preparedness and response capabilities, but in building a more resilient state. Some of those efforts have included:

In December 2023, Governor Hochul announced the creation of New York’s State Weather Risk Communication Center (SWRCC) at the State University of New York at Albany. The Center is a first-of-its kind operational collaboration between university researchers and state emergency managers and serves as a clearinghouse for critical weather information. It also works to develop tools to help emergency managers make informed decisions to help protect communities and examines how communicating extreme weather risks to the public can be improved.

Governor Hochul secured $15 million in the FY25 Enacted Budget to enable the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to supply county partners with critical emergency response assets such as generators, high-flow pumps and flood barrier technology.

Governor Hochul secured an additional $10.4 million in the FY25 Enacted Budget to further strengthen the regional presence of State Emergency Management Staff, which will add to the volume and availability of on-the-ground support, planning, trainings, exercises, as well as build out our analytic and geospatial capabilities.

Governor Hochul secured a total of $90 million in the past two years to launch the Resilient & Ready, an initiative administered by New York Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) consisting of two programs that support resiliency and home repair efforts for low-and-moderate income homeowners. The Resilient Retrofits program provides assistance to eligible homeowners for making proactive flood mitigation and resiliency improvements. The Rapid Response program helps assist eligible households that experience home damage to make necessary repairs in the aftermath of certain major storms.

In January 2024, the Governor announced a comprehensive resiliency plan to protect people, communities, infrastructure and homes.

Following the devastating tornado in Rome, Governor Hochul provided $11 million in Emergency Assistance, including up to $5 million for homeowners and $4 million for demolition in Oneida County after the event did not qualify for federal assistance. Another in May 2025 provided $3.5 million to rehab two buildings destroyed by the tornadoes as well.

State Preparedness, Response and Recovery Operations

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is New York’s primary conduit for emergency preparedness and response operations for all emergencies, both natural and human made. During emergencies, OEM not only coordinates with local emergency responders to support local operations but helps coordinate the deployment of thousands of State personnel and pieces of equipment from numerous State agencies.

OEM is also home to the State Watch Center which is staffed 24/7/365 to monitor hazardous activity throughout the State and ensure situational awareness for state leaders. Additionally, OEM maintain nine stockpiles located throughout the State which are able to provide emergency response assets and supplies as needed.

Along with Emergency Management, training first responders from all disciplines is a core mission for the Division. Whether online, or in-person, over 54,000 firefighters, emergency managers, officers and other first responders received some form of training from the Division, including the 4,778 students who received training at the state’s Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls. Separately, nearly 10,000 state and local first responders received training at the State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany — one of the nation’s premier first responder training facilities.

The Division is also home to the Office of Disaster Recovery Programs which is responsible for the legwork necessary for obtaining federal disaster declarations and administering the federal recovery dollars that flow to communities as a result. Since 2021, the Division has issued payments totaling $12.36 billion in federal Public Assistance recovery funding and $410.6 million in Hazard Mitigation Assistance funding.