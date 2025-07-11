President Cyril Ramaphosa: Meeting with National Dialogue Eminent Persons Group

Deputy President Paul Mashatile,

Members of the Eminent Persons Group,

Members of the National Dialogue Inter-Ministerial Committee,

Chairperson of the National Dialogue Preparatory Task Team, Mr Nkosinathi Biko,

Executive Director of NEDLAC, Mr Makhukhu Mampuru,

Colleagues and friends,

It is an honour to welcome you all to the Union Buildings for this inaugural meeting of the National Dialogue Eminent Persons Group.

On behalf of all South Africans, I thank you – the members of the Eminent Persons Group – for agreeing to take on the responsibility of supporting and guiding this historic initiative.

Over the course of the last 31 years, our country has made important progress in forging a united, democratic and just nation.

The values, precepts and rights contained in our democratic Constitution are firmly embedded in our society. We have robust institutions, a free media and an active civil society.

We have made significant advances in expanding opportunities and access to housing, land, basic services, education and health care.

There can be no doubt that we have begun to transform our society and our economy.

And yet, the vestiges of our apartheid past remain.

Inequality, poverty, unemployment, violence and social discord affect the lives of millions of South Africans and hold back our country’s progress.

Our economy has not been growing and the number of unemployed people has been rising.

In many areas, we have seen a deterioration in governance, a decline in the delivery of services and widespread corruption and wastage of public resources.

At the same time, we have seen an increasing disengagement by many people from the democratic process, as witnessed by the turnout in the May 2024 elections.

The National Dialogue is an opportunity to mobilise South Africans to address these challenges and restore our country to the path of transformation, development and progress.

It is an opportunity to build on the achievements of the last three decades by defining a shared vision and a common programme to take the country forward.

The National Dialogue draws on a rich tradition of discussion, debate and united action.

At critical moments in our history, we have come together as a people to confront our difficulties and find solutions to our problems.

From the Freedom Charter to the drafting of our democratic Constitution, from the National Peace Accord to our response to the devastating COVID pandemic, South Africans have pursued dialogue, cooperation and partnership.

Our diversity is our strength.

We are a diverse people, with different cultures, languages, political traditions and viewpoints.

While this diversity makes for robust and often noisy debate, it does mean that we have a wealth of experiences and perspectives on which to draw.

The National Dialogue seeks to provide a platform for this richness of ideas to be brought to bear on the challenges we face.

The National Dialogue does not displace the democratic processes mandated by our Constitution.

Its outcomes cannot supercede the electoral mandates that parties carry into Parliament and the Executive.

But it can deliver a social compact that outlines clear commitments and responsibilities for different stakeholders, Government, political parties, business, labour, civil society, communities and individual citizens.

The task that we have is to ensure that the outcomes of the National Dialogue can be institutionalised in a manner thats informs and guides the direction our country takes.

We have been clear that this dialogue must be as inclusive as possible.

It cannot be partisan. It cannot favour one group or perspective over any other.

It needs to be citizen-led and the outcomes need to reflect the collective views of the South African people.

While the Head of State has a constitutional mandate to convene a National Dialogue and while Government should use its capacity and resources to support and facilitate this process, the National Dialogue is neither Government driven nor directed.

Citizens must be able to freely and fully participate in the National Dialogue as individuals, in organised formations and through representative bodies.

That is why the Eminent Persons Group is so important.

It brings together prominent and respected individuals from across society, from many walks of life and many fields of endeavour.

As Eminent Persons, you are not being asked to represent any particular constituency or organisation.

Rather, you are being called upon to use your experience, acumen and energy to give South Africans confidence that participation in the National Dialogue can help to advance their interests and secure their future.

We are asking you Eminent Persons to be champions of the National Dialogue, not cheerleaders.

We expect that you will critically consider the progress and the conduct of the National Dialogue, and provide advice where correction is required.

If there are people being left out, we ask you to raise it.

If there is confusion or misunderstanding or disarray, we ask you to help correct it.

If there are groups that seek to commandeer the process, we ask that you alert us.

We can expect that the National Dialogue process will be contested, that it may be used to score political points, or to advance particular interests.

We should not be surprised if there is scepticism or disinterest from some quarters.

We have already been confronted by the challenge of misinformation and misrepresentation, whether on the cost of the National Dialogue or on who is running it.

But that should not distract us from the work we have to do to give a platform to the millions of voices in our country, so that they may be heard and so that they may be counted.

We should not fear criticism. We should welcome it.

Criticism is a signal that South Africans care about the country and are invested in its future. Most critics want a National Dialogue that is effective and inclusive.

Dissenting voices make the debate richer and should make the outcomes more robust and meaningful.

This meeting marks the start of the work of the Eminent Persons Group, work that promises to be both challenging and rewarding.

As the Eminent Persons Group comes to understand its role and set out its tasks, we must recognise and appreciate the long road and the hard work that has brought us to this point.

Since a number of South Africans and former President Thabo Mbeki made a call for a National Dialogue in April last year, this call has been taken up by people and formations from across society.

The convening of a National Dialogue was endorsed by the ten political parties that constitute the Government of National Unity in their Statement of Intent and is incorporated into Government’s Medium Term Development Plan.

Over the course of several months, the group of Foundations named for eminent stalwarts, working together with several civil society organisations, took an initiative to start advocating and mobilising for the National Dialogue.

This work has been fundamental to the conceptualisation and design of the National Dialogue. It now finds organisational expression in the Preparatory Task Team, which brings together the Foundations, other civil society formations and The Presidency to make the practical arrangements for the first National Convention in August.

Today’s meeting is an opportunity for the Eminent Persons to be briefed more fully on the National Dialogue, on the role of the Eminent Persons Group and on preparations for the first National Convention.

Importantly, it is an opportunity for the Eminent Persons to ask questions and to share their reflections on the National Dialogue.

Once again, I welcome you to this meeting, I thank you for taking on this important responsibility and wish you well for the work ahead.

I thank you.

