Commission for Gender Equality on Caster Mokgadi Semenya v. Switzerland judgment

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has noted the judgment handed down by the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, on the matter of Semenya v. Switzerland. The Commission is still studying the judgment. A formal statement on our position will be released in due course.

