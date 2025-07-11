Minister Dean Macpherson welcomes SIU R67 million recovery order on contractor who defrauded Public Works

Kroucamp Plumbers awarded R67 million in contracts through a corrupt network between 2015 and 2019.

The SIU’s recovery order prevents a potential R33 million counterclaim against the Department.

The Department reaffirms its commitment to lifestyle audits and holding wrongdoers accountable.

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has welcomed the recovery order obtained by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) against a plumbing contractor that defrauded the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI), while also preventing a potential counterclaim by the contractor of R33 million.

The order, granted by the Special Tribunal, relates to contracts totalling R67 million that were awarded to Kroucamp Plumbers between 2015 and 2019. The investigation uncovered a complex network of corruption involving falsified bidding documents, undisclosed conflicts of interest, and payments made to officials who manipulated the tendering process.

“This recovery order is another important step in our efforts to root out corruption and recover stolen public funds, as we work to build an efficient department capable of delivering construction projects on time and within budget. Those who defraud the state and think they can get away with it must think again. We will leave no stone unturned in holding contractors and officials accountable for wrongdoing, no matter how long ago it occurred,” said Minister Macpherson.

“Since taking office, we have worked closely with the SIU to support and expedite investigations into corruption, mismanagement, and fraud across the Department. The case against Kroucamp Plumbers is a prime example of the importance of our collaboration, as we seek to ensure that public funds are no longer abused.”

Minister Macpherson reiterated the Department’s commitment to strengthening financial controls and ensuring that all procurement is fair, transparent, and compliant with the law. In this regard, he stated that the Department is working with the SIU to finalise lifestyle audits for over 400 high-risk officials.

“Together with law enforcement agencies, we will continue to send a clear message that corruption will not be tolerated. We are working hard to turn the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure into the economic delivery unit of South Africa—ensuring that infrastructure projects are completed on time and within budget, and that not a cent of public funds is wasted. We are building a better department in order to build a better South Africa.”

