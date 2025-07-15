Expert in Family Reunification Dr. Lynn Steinberg Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NANAIMO, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A contentious divorce is extremely difficult to go through but a contentious divorce when children are involved is even tougher. To further add to the stress of divorce and custody issues is when one parent deliberately turns the child against an other loving parent without valid reasons to do so. This is known as parental alienation, coercive control, psychological abuse and parent-child contact problem.

In cases of parental alienation, the alienating parent manipulates the child to reject and disrespect the alienated parent.

According to The Parental Alienation Study Group, at least 3.9 million children in the United States are “moderately to severely” alienated from a parent. There are 22 million parents who are alienated in North America.

Can you imagine how profound the long-term emotional and psychological effects are on the child and how it can leave lasting scars? We need to wake up and prioritize the well-being of our children and realize this affects our society as a whole. Parent alienation, a form of emotional abuse, is unfortunately happening all too often and is far more common than we realize.

If you are an alienated parent one of the best steps you can take is to contact Dr. Lynn Steinberg who has worked tirelessly as a parental alienation expert. Dr. Lynn represents alienated parents in court as an expert witness. She also conducts highly effective therapeutic reunification programs, provides mediation services, and expertly trains professionals in parental alienation and psychological abuse.

Dr. Lynn says children of divorce are much better off when they have regular, ongoing contact with both parents. By co-parenting amicably, parents can find practical and healthy solutions in the day-to-day challenges of raising children. This parenting approach ensures that children who are raised in a stable and supportive environment grow up to be happy, confident, resilient, compassionate, and successful adults who contribute positively to the world at large.

Unfortunately, because there are many tense and volatile break ups and divorces, parental alienation occurs often particularly is present when there are bitter child custody battles. The Family Courts rarely help. In fact, more often than not, they exacerbate the problem.

Examples of parental alienation include the perpetrator alienating parent brainwashing the child to believe the other parent is the reason for the divorce. In extreme cases one parent convinces coaches the child to make up allegations of sexual abuse. When the parent who is the alienator isn't doing so well in court, Lynn points out, they tend to use the "Silver bullet " tactic where the child is forced to make up allegations of sexual abuse that in fact never happened. Lynn has worked with so many of these horrifying cases where the innocent parent ends up in the prison system for years and some have even gotten life sentences.

Lynn' early years were marred by personal tragedy that became a driving force in shaping her life. Lynn herself experienced parental alienation at the hands of her very own mother. who purposefully moved her to a different country and even changed her name so her dad wouldn't be able to find her. She not only told her heartbroken young daughter her father didn't want anything to do with her and did not love her, but then sent her away to boarding school. Tragically, it wasn't until Lynn was in her 60's and her dad had recently passed away, that she discovered he had been looking for her all along.

During her young adult years Lynn also became an alienated parent when her angry spouse caused a damaging rift between her and their children even though she was always a loving self-sacrificing parent.

Although these hardships almost broke her, instead of succumbing to it, she began going to significant conferences that led her to start working with alienated parents and their children; and she finally found her life's purpose and passion through this work.

Lynn's story is a testament to the impact that one person can have on the world despite heartbreak and tragedy. Today, despite continuing to face harsh criticism and skepticism, Lynn continues to speak about this tragedy and spread the word how parent alienation must be addressed here and now.

Lynn also wrote a highly acclaimed book You're Not Crazy specifically for alienated parents where she shares strategies, real-life case studies and provides valuable insights for families in need.

In keeping with her philosophy of achieving change and educating and empowering people, she continues to be a relentless overachiever. Throughout her career, she has earned many recognitions and is excited that she was featured on the Nasdaq billboard in New York City’s Times Square.

Through her work as a reunification therapist Lynn supports children in reconnecting with their parents. This therapy focuses on attachment and healthy communication between alienated parents and children to restore healthy parent-child relationships.

Moreover, Lynn also shares her insights and wisdom through speaking engagements and her current focus is to continue to advocate for legislative reform that changes child abuse laws to include parental alienation as psychological abuse. In addition, so many senseless laws that work against children’s best interests need to be changed and Lynn is adamant in making these changes happen.

In addition, Lynn created a therapeutic intervention program she calls One Family at a Time where she assists alienated parents and children wholeheartedly rebuild trust and a loving connection.

Unfortunately, with all the kind-hearted work Lynn does, her good name is often slandered. She has had frivolous lawsuits filed against her, and she has to stand up against smear campaigns by unreasonable angry people. But rather than feeling discouraged, disheartened, and vengeful, Lynn's indomitable spirit and desire to help change this problem keeps her going.

One valuable way to support Lynn and her work is by donating to her non-profit organization and she encourages anyone to contribute to this effort.

Lynn story and impactful work is a call to action in a world that is consistently shifting, transforming, and has us on edge. It’s absolutely time to make change with compassion, and she is here to make that happen. Through her advocacy efforts and numerous achievements she creates a ripple effect so we can all do whatever is necessary to create positive change for future generations to come.

