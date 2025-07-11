SASSA briefs media about social grants reviews on targeted beneficiaries, 14 Jul

On Monday, 14 July 2025, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) Chief Executive Officer, Mr Themba Matlou, will brief members of the media about the social grant reviews that are being undertaken on targeted beneficiaries suspected of having additional sources of income that was not disclosed to the Agency.

In April 2025, SASSA announced an ongoing scheduled payment delays to targeted social grants beneficiaries who need to visit local offices to confirm changes in their financial circumstances and update their personal details to address potential inclusion errors in the current social security system. This was done after the Agency had collaborated with registered Credit Bureaus and approximately 210 000 social grant beneficiaries were flagged to be receiving income that was not truthfully disclosed.

This initiative has garnered public commentary and misrepresentation from various interest groups and the public at large, casting aspersions on SASSA’s efforts to ascertain eligibility of certain beneficiaries and initiatives to curb fraud in the grants system.

In accordance with the Social Assistance legislative framework, beneficiaries are legally required to fully disclose all sources of income during their initial application. They are also obliged to inform SASSA of any changes to their financial circumstances after their application has been approved.

SASSA has undertaken a review of its database and grant administration processes to root out fraud and ensure that assistance reaches those who are eligible. These reviews are specifically focused on individuals who appear to be active in the labour market and whose incomes are close to or exceed the means test threshold; particularly where such income was not disclosed at the time of application or where changes in circumstances were not reported thereafter.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Time: 10:00

Venue: GCIS Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street (Corner Festival Street), Hatfield, Pretoria

Enquiries:

Andile Tshona

073 566 3345

E-mail: AndileTs@sassa.gov.za

Paseka Letsatsi

SASSA Spokesperson

082 883 9969

E-mail: PasekaL@sassa.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates