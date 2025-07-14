Houzeo’s Latest App Feature Transforms the Way California Searches for Homes

Find your dream home faster with Houzeo's Quick Filters

From beach homes in Malibu to charming cottages in Santa Barbara, Houzeo’s new app feature highlights the best listings across California.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, is transformig home buying in California with the launch of its game-changing Intuitive Filters feature. Tailored for today’s fast-moving market, Intuitive Filters make it easier for California buyers to find their perfect home faster—right from the palm of their hand.With over 171,000 active listings in California, buyers are facing stiff competition and a constantly changing market. Houzeo’s Intuitive Filters let users apply map-based filters like Price Cut, New Construction, Hot Listings, 3D Tours, and Open Houses, and delivers customized results immediately. Whether buyers are searching for price drops in Silicon Valley or new homes in Sacramento housing market , this feature helps you find the best listings instantly.1. Tap-and-Go Filters: Choose from preset filters like No HOA, 3D Tours, or Price Reduced to quickly update the map view.2. Hot Listings Score: Find the most in-demand homes based on buyer activity, including views, showings, and offers across California’s diverse market.3. Multi-Filter Power: Home buyers can apply multiple filters to refine their search, like searching for new homes for sale in Lancaster with low HOA fees and homes with price drop.4. Local Relevance: Whether it's oceanfront properties in Malibu, ranch homes in the Central Valley, or modern condos in downtown LA, Houzeo’s filters bring the best California homes for sale to the home shopper's screen.Intuitive Filters is powered by Houzeo’s cutting-edge technology and user-first design. Buyers can quickly access real-time, location-based results and explore “New” listings flagged within 72 hours, staying ahead of the competition without even leaving home.With Houzeo’s mobile app, the home buying journey from search to close has never been smoother. Buyers can explore over 2.7 million listings nationwide, save favorites, schedule tours, contact agents, and submit offers—all from their mobile device. Tailored for the modern home buyer with versatile needs, Houzeo is rising as one of the best home buying apps in 2025.Download the Houzeo app for free on the Apple App Store or Google Play today.

