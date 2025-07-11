Pet Food Market Emerging Technological Growth, Future Growth and Business Opportunities 2034

Pet Food Research Report, 2034

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global pet food market was valued at $128.7 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach $226.5 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2034 The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/530 The report provides a detailed analysis of all segments of the global pet food market which are based on pet type, food type, sales channel, and region. The report offers an analysis of each segment along with sub-segments with the help of tables and figures which will help market players, investors, and new entrants determine the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.By pet type, the dog segment garnered the largest pet food market in 2024 owing to rise in trend of nuclear families and the growing preference of consumers toward dogs for companionship and security. In addition, dogs need various kinds of nutrients to live a healthy life. Hence, dog owners have been focusing on providing proper pet food that contains these nutrients to keep them healthy. This is anticipated to propel demand for pet food over the coming years.Inquiry Before Buying @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/530 Based on food type, the global pet food market is categorized into dry food, wet food, treats & snacks, and others. The dry food segment comprises the major share of the food type segment in 2024. Manufacturers are incorporating premium proteins, whole grains, and veggies into their formulations in response to pet owners' growing desire for natural and organic products. Moreover, pet diets are increasingly mirroring human nutrition trends, with consumers opting for more premium and specialized meals, including grain-free and gluten-free options. Further driving market expansion is the ease of use of e-commerce platforms, which has made dry pet food more widely available.Based on sales channel, the market is classified into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialized pet shops, online sales channel, and others. Specialized pet shops account for the highest market share among all the channels in 2024. These shops provide a wide selection of high-end and specialty pet food brands to meet the changing needs of pet owners who value excellence and knowledgeable advice. As the trend toward premiumization becomes more evident, customers are increasingly seeking high-quality, health-conscious products, including natural and organic options. Digital platforms' growth also enhances traditional retail, increasing pet owners' accessibility and convenience.Region-wise, the North America pet food market dominated the pet food market share in 2024, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Rising consumer awareness of pet health and wellness is driving a growing demand for natural and organic products. This shift has led to a growing market for premium pet foods made with high-quality, beneficial ingredients. E-commerce has become increasingly popular due to its convenience and wide range of products. Expenditure on pet food and treats has risen as the trend of pet humanization continues to influence consumer behavior.The prominent pet food industry players include Mars Petcare Inc., The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Big Heart Pet Brands, Nestle Purina PetCare, Diamond Pet Foods, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Deuerer, WellPet, Blue Buffalo, and Heristo AG.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3176a1e590edd6cadb4a0f1f80f6dee4 The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global pet food market. These players have adopted an array of strategies, such as collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, new product launches, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Similar Reports We Have on Consumer Goods Industry: Organic Pet Food Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 Wet Cat Food Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030Pet Care Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030Pet Supplement Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027Pet Food Bowl Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032Pet Toys Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032Online Pet Food Supplies Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

