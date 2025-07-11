Electric Commercial Vehicle (ECV) Market to Skyrocket from USD 43.5B to USD 558.4B by 2031

Electric Commercial Vehicle Industry Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asia-Pacific dominated the global electric commercial vehicle market in 2021. China is expected to hold a dominant revenue share throughout the forecast period owing to the presence of key companies such as Dongfeng Motor Corporation, and BYD Auto Co. Ltd., among others. In addition, the rapid infrastructure development in developing countries of Asia-Pacific, technological developments, and growing environmental concerns are some of the key factors driving the growth of the electric commercial vehicle market in the region.According to the report, the global electric commercial vehicle industry generated $43.5 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $558.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 29.9% from 2022 to 2031.Increase in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, & low-emission buses, government initiatives for promotion of e-mobility, and reduction in cost of electric vehicle batteries drive the growth of the global electric commercial vehicle market. However, high cost of investment & complication in operating advanced systems and lack of charging infrastructure restrict the market growth. Based on propulsion, the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around four-fifths of the global electric commercial vehicle market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the adoption of electric buses and trucks in developing as well as developed countries. However, the Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 32.7% from 2022 to 2031, as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles emit water as a by-product and are considered environmentally friendly vehicles. However, the Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 32.7% from 2022 to 2031, as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles emit water as a by-product and are considered environmentally friendly vehicles.In addition, manufacturers are introducing new fuel-cell electric commercial vehicles and plan to mass produce these vehicles in the next few years, which are expected to boost the growth of the fuel-cell electric commercial vehicles market. For instance, in July 2022, Hyundai partnered with truck and bus manufacturer Iveco Group to provide a hydrogen fuel cell system for European buses. Based on vehicle type, the buses segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global electric commercial vehicle market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing government initiatives for electrification in public transport service. However, the heavy-duty trucks segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 33.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to an increase in demand for heavy-duty trucks from the automotive and logistics sector, reduction in fuel & maintenance costs, and incentives for adopting zero-emission vehicles. Based on range, the 150 to 300 Mile segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global electric commercial vehicle market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, as various electric commercial vehicle manufacturers operating in the market are offering a new range of electric commercial vehicles with advanced battery systems to improve the range of electric commercial vehicles. However, the above 300 mile segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 33.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to reduced running costs in all-electric truck category, and increasing demand for long-haul electric trucks in commercial sectors. However, the above 300 mile segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 33.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to reduced running costs in all-electric truck category, and increasing demand for long-haul electric trucks in commercial sectors.Significant factors that impact the growth of the electric commercial vehicle market comprise an increase in government initiatives for the promotion of e-mobility, stringent emission norms imposed on fossil-fuel-powered commercial vehicles, and a reduction the cost of electric vehicle batteries. However, factors such as the lack of charging infrastructure in developing countries and the high cost of electric buses and trucks are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the adoption of autonomous commercial vehicles and technological advancements in electric commercial vehicles are expected to create new growth opportunities for the electric commercial vehicle market during the forecast period.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global electric commercial vehicle market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to an increase in electric commercial vehicle production in China as well as increased investments in electric vehicle technology in the region. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global electric commercial vehicle market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to an increase in electric commercial vehicle production in China as well as increased investments in electric vehicle technology in the region. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 32.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and support of government initiatives towards electric commercial vehicle production in the region. Leading Market Players: -Tata Motors,NFI Group Inc.,Proterra,MAN SE,BYD Company Ltd,Daimler AG,Scania,AB Volvo,VDL Groep BV,Dongfeng Motor Company

