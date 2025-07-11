AlphaTheta Announces New ChordCat Groovebox, Available for Pre-Order at DJKIT®

AlphaTheta Chordcat Groovebox at DJKIT

The ChordCat bridges musical intuition and technical power, letting producers, beatmakers, and creatives unlock chord progressions and grooves with 0 friction.

UNITED KINGDOM, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlphaTheta, the brand continuing the legacy of Pioneer DJ, has announced the launch of its latest music production device: the ChordCat Groovebox. The unit is now available for pre-order in the UK exclusively through DJKIT®.

Designed for compact portability and creative flexibility, the ChordCat offers a range of music-making capabilities aimed at producers, performers, and hobbyists. It retails at £239 including VAT.

Key Features and Capabilities

The ChordCat Groovebox introduces a chord-focused approach to composition, supporting both structured songwriting and spontaneous beatmaking. Core features include:

Intelligent Chord Modes:

Chord Cruiser Mode enables exploration of over 110,000 suggested chord progressions.

Chord Player Mode allows users to lock pads to a specific key and scale, offering a supportive platform for musicians of all skill levels.

8-Track Sequencer:

Each of the eight sequencer tracks supports 16 patterns and up to 128 steps.

A unique Running Direction function allows sequences to be played forwards, backwards, diagonally, or in circular motion.

Onboard Sounds and Effects:

Includes 145 sounds and 16 drum kits.

Effects such as delay, ducking, and arpeggiation are adjustable in real time using an XY pad interface.

Portability and Connectivity:

Operates on six AA batteries (approx. 5+ hours) or via USB-C.

Equipped with MIDI in/out (DIN and USB-C) and supports MIDI file import/export via the upcoming ChordCat Manager software.

Measuring 247 × 111 × 33 mm and weighing just 0.4 kg, the unit is designed for use in both studio and mobile environments.

Industry Context

The ChordCat Groovebox reflects a growing trend in portable, all-in-one music production tools that cater to both emerging creators and professional musicians. By integrating performance features with intelligent chord generation, AlphaTheta aims to lower creative barriers for music producers working across various genres and settings.

Availability

The ChordCat is available for pre-order now, exclusively through UK-based retailer DJKIT®, with the first units expected to ship in late July 2025.

For more information or to pre-order, visit: https://www.djkit.com/products/alphatheta-chordcat

About DJKIT®

DJKIT® is a UK-based retailer specializing in DJ equipment, music production hardware, and professional audio tools. Established in 2001 and headquartered in Newbury, Berkshire, DJKIT® serves customers across the UK and Europe with a broad product range and industry expertise.

