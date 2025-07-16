Houzeo Launches Cutting-Edge, Map-Based Home Search Filters In North Carolina

Find your dream home faster with Houzeo's Quick Filters

Houzeo's new feature lets home shoppers skip the scroll and search like a pro—find hot homes, new builds, open houses, and more seamlessly.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, is redefining the home buying process in North Carolina with the launch of its innovative Intuitive Filters feature. Designed for fast-moving real estate market and the modern home buyer, this new tool makes finding the perfect home easier for buyers, all from their mobile device.With Intuitive Filters, buyers can simplify their home-search process and access over 130K active North Carolina homes for sale on Houzeo, one of the best home buying apps in 2025. These map-based filters help buyers save time by instantly finding properties that are according to their preferences, from price reductions in Charlotte to new construction in Raleigh. Buyers can now apply filters like Price Cut, New Construction, 3D Tours, and Hot Listings, putting the best homes right at their fingertips.Key Benefits for Users:1. Tap-and-Go Filters: Home shoppers can refine their search with options like No HOA, Price Reduced, and Open Houses to find homes that meet their exact needs.2. Hot Listings Score: Discover trending properties based on buyer activity, making it easier to find in-demand homes.3. Multi-Filter Power: Combine multiple filters to get the results that matter, whether it’s new homes for sale in Fayetteville with 3D tours or price-reduced condos in Winston-Salem.4. Local Focus: From historic properties in Raleigh housing market to waterfront homes in Wilmington, Houzeo helps buyers zero in on listings that match their lifestyle preferences.Intuitive Filters is powered by Houzeo’s cutting-edge technology and user-first design. Buyers can quickly access real-time, location-based results and explore “New” listings flagged within 72 hours, staying ahead of the competition without even leaving home.With Houzeo’s mobile app, the home buying journey from search to close has never been smoother. Buyers can explore over 2.7 million listings nationwide, save favorites, schedule tours, contact agents, and submit offers—all from their mobile device.Download the Houzeo app for free on the Apple App Store or Google Play today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.