Dietary Supplements Market Size to Reach USD 179.36 billion by 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

Global Global Dietary Supplements Market Size & Drivers | Mordor Intelligence

Rising health awareness, demand for natural, organic, and plant-based supplements drive steady growth in the global dietary supplement market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The increasing adoption of preventative healthcare, changing lifestyles, and the growing emphasis on holistic well-being have all contributed to the rapid market expansion. Moreover, the rise in the number of health-conscious consumers who prioritize self-care is driving the demand for a variety of dietary supplements that support overall health. According to a 2025 report on the dietary supplement market by Mordor Intelligence, the global dietary supplement market share is expected to experience consistent growth in the coming years. With a projected market size of USD 179.36 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.26%, this sector is on track to play a critical role in the health and wellness industries globally.As consumers become more informed about the potential benefits of various supplements, including vitamins, minerals, and herbs, the demand for these products continues to rise across multiple regions. This report offers an in-depth analysis of the global dietary supplements market, covering various market drivers, trends, and challenges.Key Trends in the Dietary Supplement MarketIncreased Awareness of Personal Health: Consumers are prioritizing their health and wellness, leading to higher consumption of vitamins, minerals, and herbal supplements as part of their daily routines.Rise in Demand for Natural Supplements: There is a growing preference for natural supplements, with consumers seeking products derived from herbs, fruits, and vegetables, driven by concerns over the side effects of synthetic ingredients.Popularity of Organic Products: Organic dietary supplements, including those that are non-GMO, are gaining popularity as consumers increasingly opt for products that align with their desire for healthier, more natural options.Shift Toward Plant-Based Solutions: As plant-based diets and lifestyles become more mainstream, the demand for plant-based dietary supplements has seen a significant surge, contributing to market growth.Regional Insights into the Dietary Supplements MarketNorth AmericaIn North America, the dietary supplements market is thriving, driven by high consumer spending on health and wellness products. The U.S. remains the dominant market in this region, with an increasing number of consumers opting for supplements that support immunity, mental health, and physical fitness. The North American market is also benefitting from advancements in e-commerce platforms, which have made it easier for consumers to access a variety of dietary supplements. According to Mordor Intelligence, The North America dietary supplements market stands at USD 44.79 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 55.76 billion by 2030, expanding at a 4.48% CAGR.For more on the North American dietary supplements market, visit: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/north-america-dietary-supplement-market?utm_source=einpr EuropeIn Europe, the dietary supplements market is also expanding, with consumers becoming increasingly proactive about their health. The aging population in many European countries has contributed to higher demand for supplements that support bone health, cognitive function, and overall vitality. Additionally, the trend of personalized nutrition has gained momentum in Europe, with more consumers seeking customized supplements based on their specific health needs. According to Mordor Intelligence, the Europe Dietary Supplements market is projected to grow from USD 22.40 billion in 2025 to USD 26.40 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.34%.Read here for more insights on the European dietary supplements market Asia-PacificThe Asia-Pacific dietary supplements market is witnessing significant growth, especially in countries like China, India, and Japan. Rising disposable income, increasing awareness about health and wellness, and the growth of the middle class in these countries are all contributing factors. Furthermore, the preference for traditional supplements is gaining popularity. According to Mordor Intelligence, the Asia-Pacific dietary supplements market is estimated to be USD 72.06 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 88.11 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.10%.For more on the Asia-Pacific dietary supplements market, visit: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/asia-pacific-dietary-supplement-market?utm_source=einpr Middle East and AfricaThe Middle East and Africa (MEA) dietary supplements market is experiencing gradual growth, fueled by a growing focus on wellness, fitness, and health. The market is dominated by the younger generation, who are increasingly conscious about their health and well-being. Additionally, the increasing availability of international dietary supplement brands in this region has made these products more accessible. According to Mordor Intelligence, the MEA market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.35% over the next few years.For more on the MEA dietary supplements market, visit: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/middle-east-and-africa-dietary-supplement-market?utm_source=einpr South AmericaIn South America, there is growing interest in dietary supplements, particularly in Brazil and Argentina, as health-conscious consumers seek products that promote overall well-being. Increasing awareness about the benefits of preventive healthcare has contributed to this growth. Additionally, the rise of local brands offering region-specific supplements has made the market more competitive. According to Mordor Intelligence, the South America dietary supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.70% during the forecast period.Download free sample on the South American dietary supplements market ConclusionThe global dietary supplements market is poised for substantial growth, driven by consumer awareness of health and wellness, the rise in preventative healthcare, and the increasing preference for natural supplements. With key markets across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America, the market expansion shows no signs of slowing down. As more consumers turn to dietary supplements to maintain their health, the demand for these products will continue to rise. By 2030, the global dietary supplements market is projected to reach USD 179.36 billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.26% during the forecast period.For more details, visit: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/dietary-supplement-market?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:media@mordorintelligence.comMordor Intelligence Private Limited

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.