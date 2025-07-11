Military and Defense Sensor Market Insights, Swot Analysis, Size, Share, And Key Growth Factors

Military and Defense Sensor Market

Emerging applications of radar in remote sensing, rise in defense expenditure, & rise in the adoption of sensors in wearable devices drive the growth of market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Military and defense sensor market size garnered $8.26 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $14.43 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.79% from 2022 to 2031.The military and defense sensors market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by increased global investments in advanced defense systems. These sensors, integrated into weapons, aircraft, and electronic systems, are crucial subsystems that detect environmental changes or scan surroundings to collect vital information. After processing and analysis, this data is transmitted to other electronic components, typically computer processors.Download Sample of Research Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07157 Military and defense sensors play a key role in applications such as navigation, weapon control, target tracking, active guidance, and situational awareness. They are widely used in systems like missiles, aircraft, radar, and warfare equipment. Additionally, electro-optical sensors are capable of detecting environmental elements such as smoke, fog, and dust, enhancing operational effectiveness in challenging conditions.For instance, in June 2022, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and the Department of National Defense (DND) are looking for creative ways to safeguard and monitor CAF permanent ground-based assets that are operating remotely in the Arctic. Additionally, the Canadian government has allocated $1.2 million for research and development. Partnership of leading organizations in the field of military and defense sensor technology, propel the military and defense sensors market growth in this region. Moreover, Mexico is witnessing considerable growth in the electronics industry. Currently, it is the second largest supplier of electronic products to the U.S. market. The electronics industry that focuses on manufacturing of audio and video devices, telecommunications, and computer equipment & its parts is one of the fastest growing industrial sectors in Mexico.Procure Complete Research Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-sensors-market/purchase-options Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global military and defense sensor market share, and Europe is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest a significant CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period.The North America region will have a higher market share across the globe due to the highest requirement by North American armed forces with presence of many giant market players in this market which support the growth of the North American region and expected to growth with the substantial growth rate during the forecast period. Increase in government spending to augment capabilities of armed forces drives military and defense market in this region. Further, domestic presence of military sensor manufacturers in this region and rise in demand for navigation and surveillance systems which fuels the market growth.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07157 Leading market players of the global military and defense sensor market analyzed in the research include Thales Group, BAE Systems plc., Raytheon Company, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Esterline Technologies Corporation, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, TE Connectivity Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Rockwest Solutions.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global military and defense sensor industry . These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Similar Reports We Have on Military Industry:Military Parachute Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-parachute-market-A09102 Submarine Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/submarine-market-A10675 Military Battery Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-battery-market-A13309

