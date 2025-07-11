$1 million in new mental health support for drought-affected farmers

Release date: 11/07/25

Farmers and regional communities impacted by drought will benefit from $1 million in targeted mental health and wellbeing support, as part of the Malinauskas Government’s continued response to drought conditions across South Australia.

The new programs - developed in consultation with industry - will be delivered by organisations already embedded in regional communities and actively supporting farmer wellbeing.

Three programs funded so far under this new initiative are now ready to begin community engagement:

Fat Farmers – This grassroots not-for-profit organisation will establish eight new physical activity groups across drought-affected regional areas, building on its existing network of 23 community groups. The program focuses on promoting mental wellbeing through social connection and exercise, tailored to local needs.

– This grassroots not-for-profit organisation will establish eight new physical activity groups across drought-affected regional areas, building on its existing network of 23 community groups. The program focuses on promoting mental wellbeing through social connection and exercise, tailored to local needs. Breakthrough Mental Health Foundation – Breakthrough will host a series of community wellbeing events and mental health first aid training sessions in regional towns. These will include seven men’s and seven women’s-focused workshops, as well as seven first aid training sessions to equip locals with skills to support their communities.

– Breakthrough will host a series of community wellbeing events and mental health first aid training sessions in regional towns. These will include seven men’s and seven women’s-focused workshops, as well as seven first aid training sessions to equip locals with skills to support their communities. Grain Producers SA – Hosting five Great Grain Quiz Nights across drought-impacted areas, GPSA will bring community members together in a relaxed setting to foster social connection, conversation, and wellbeing.

This assistance is part of the Malinauskas Government’s $73 million Drought Support Package.

Those needing immediate mental health support or advice can call the Medicare Mental Health Line between 8.30am and 5pm on weekdays on 1800 595 212.

Support is also available 24 hours a day, every day of the year through Lifeline (131 114) or, for urgent matters, by calling the Emergency Triage Liaison Service on 131 465.

For more information on SA Health’s Mental Health Support Strategy, visit their Drought Mental Health Support page.

For more information on the drought package, visit: pir.sa.gov.au/drought

Quotes

Attributable Clare Scriven

This additional $1 million investment has enabled development of initiatives following feedback from farmers and industry.

We’ve heard clearly from the sector that mental health support must be delivered by trusted people who are already part of our regional communities.

That’s exactly what this investment supports — practical, community-based initiatives that bring people together, reduce stigma, and help build resilience.

Attributable Chris Picton

We know that the health of farmers across South Australia has been seriously impacted by the drought, particularly their mental health.

This is why we’re doing everything we can to ensure drought-affected communities are not facing their burdens alone.

The additional mental health support funding will provide a welcome boost to the roll-out of mental health support programs, initiatives and services that are informed not only by experts in the field, but by lived experience.

Attributable to Mental Health Commissioner for South Australia, Taimi Allan

People keep telling us they want support that feels close to home. Something that fits into everyday life, with people they know and trust.

They’ve shared what matters to them, and it’s really encouraging to see that reflected in the initiatives being funded.

These are the kinds of supports that can genuinely help when things feel tough.

Attributable Fat Farmers Team Coordinator Amelia Rasheed

Our weekly Fat Farmers exercise sessions have had a huge positive impact on the farmers that have been attending.

It gives the farmers an hour every Tuesday morning, to get off the farm and take some time for themselves.

It’s an important wellbeing initiative, allowing farmers to get together, have a laugh and get some exercise in too.

Attributable to Fat Farmers Team Coordinator Tom Drew

Fat Farmers has been a place for farmers to talk.

We don’t have many opportunities to catch up, and the Tuesday morning sessions give us a place to catch up and chat about what’s happening, which has been just as important as the physical fitness side of things.