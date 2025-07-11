Emergency Food Market Size to Hit USD 14.95 Billion by 2033 | With a 6.14% CAGR

Global emergency food market hit $8.51B in 2024, set to reach $14.95B by 2033, growing at 6.14% CAGR, per IMARC Group.

SHERDIAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The emergency food market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising frequency of natural disasters, growing food insecurity concerns, and busy lifestyles and demand for convenience. According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, "𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑", the global emergency food market size was valued at USD 8.51 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 14.95 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.14% from 2025-2033.This detailed analysis primarily encompasses industry size, business trends, market share, key growth factors, and regional forecasts. The report offers a comprehensive overview and integrates research findings, market assessments, and data from different sources. It also includes pivotal market dynamics like drivers and challenges, while also highlighting growth opportunities, financial insights, technological improvements, emerging trends, and innovations. Besides this, the report provides regional market evaluation, along with a competitive landscape analysis. For example, in regions like North America and Asia-Pacific, where extreme weather events are common, sales of emergency food kits have surged by 15% in retail chains. Companies like Nestlé are ramping up production of shelf-stable meals to meet this need. Government programs, like the U.S. FEMA stockpile initiatives, are also boosting bulk purchases of non-perishable foods, ensuring communities are prepared for crises, which keeps the industry growing strong.● 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬Food insecurity is a big worry globally, and it’s fueling the emergency food market. The Food and Agriculture Organization says nearly 690 million people face hunger worldwide, driving demand for long-lasting food supplies. Households are stocking up, with 20% more families in Europe and North America buying emergency food kits compared to a few years ago. Governments are stepping in too—China, for instance, has over 5,100 emergency food storage enterprises to tackle shortages. Companies like Kellogg are partnering with NGOs to distribute high-calorie bars in hunger hotspots like Sudan and Haiti, making emergency food a go-to solution for families and organizations looking to secure food access.● 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐲 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞People’s hectic schedules are making emergency food a practical choice beyond just disasters. Ready-to-eat meals and protein bars fit perfectly into the lives of working folks who need quick, long-shelf-life options. Sales of convenience food products have jumped by 12% globally, with brands like General Mills seeing a spike in demand for their ready-to-eat cereals and bars. Government initiatives, like India’s food distribution schemes for urban workers, are encouraging companies to produce cost-effective, non-perishable foods. Retailers like Walmart report a 10% increase in sales of emergency food packs marketed for busy professionals, showing how lifestyle shifts are blending with preparedness to drive market growth.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐆𝐌𝐎 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬People want healthier emergency food, and organic, non-GMO options are taking off. Consumers are willing to pay 25% more for freeze-dried organic meals, with brands like Mountain House reporting a 30% sales boost in this category. Retailers like Whole Foods are stocking more organic emergency kits to meet this demand. In Europe, companies like Lotte are launching non-GMO energy bars tailored for disaster preparedness, appealing to health-conscious buyers. This trend is also tied to sustainability, as consumers prefer brands using eco-friendly packaging. The push for natural ingredients is reshaping the market, making it more appealing to families and individuals who value both safety and wellness.● 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐍𝐆𝐎𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬Collaboration is a big deal in the emergency food space. Companies like General Mills and Kellogg are teaming up with NGOs like the World Food Programme, which delivered food to 329,000 farmers in Central Africa for crisis relief. These partnerships have boosted distribution by 18% in hunger hotspots like South Sudan and Mali. Government schemes, such as Guinea Bissau’s $15 million Emergency Food Security Project, are funding supplies like drought-resistant seeds and shelf-stable foods, driving bulk orders. These alliances not only expand market reach but also build trust, as brands align with humanitarian efforts to address global crises effectively.● 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡-𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬Technology is making emergency food production and distribution smoother and faster. Predictive supply chain models, used by 40% of major food manufacturers, help avoid shortages by forecasting demand at a local level. For example, companies like Nestlé are using AI to optimize inventory, reducing waste by 15%. In Asia, firms like Tsingshan are automating production lines, boosting output of shelf-stable meals by 20%. These advancements ensure emergency food reaches disaster zones quickly, like WFP's efforts in the DRC, where tech helped deliver aid to displaced families efficiently. This trend is making the industry more responsive and cost-effective, meeting rising global demand. (Del Monte Pacific Ltd.)● General Mills Inc.● Lotte Corporation● Nestlé S.A.● PepsiCo Inc.● Princes Group (Mitsubishi Corporation)● SOS Food Lab LLC● The Coca-Cola Company● The Kellogg Company● The Kraft Heinz Company𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:● Non-Perishable Pasteurized Milk● Ready to Eat Meals● Protein or Fruit Bars● Dry Cereals or Granola● Peanut Butter● Dried Fruits● Canned Juice● Infant FoodNon-Perishable pasteurized milk holds a 20.6% market share, providing long-lasting nutrition and essential nutrients, crucial for emergency food kits.𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:● Offline● OnlineOffline leads the market with 92.4% share, offering immediate access to emergency food supplies through physical retail locations.𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:● Civil● MilitaryCivil dominates with a 52.3% share, encompassing households and organizations focused on disaster preparedness and response efforts.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:● North America (United States, Canada)● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)● Middle East and AfricaNorth America enjoys the leading position in the emergency food market owing to the rising awareness about emergency preparedness, frequent occurrence of natural disasters, and robust infrastructure for food distribution.
𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:The report employs a comprehensive research methodology, combining primary and secondary data sources to validate findings. It includes market assessments, surveys, expert opinions, and data triangulation techniques to ensure accuracy and reliability.Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world’s most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:IMARC Group134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USAEmail: sales@imarcgroup.comTel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800United States: +1-631-791-1145

