Emergency Food Market Size to Hit USD 14.95 Billion by 2033 | With a 6.14% CAGR

Global emergency food market hit $8.51B in 2024, set to reach $14.95B by 2033, growing at 6.14% CAGR, per IMARC Group.

SHERDIAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The emergency food market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising frequency of natural disasters, growing food insecurity concerns, and busy lifestyles and demand for convenience. According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, "๐„๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ฒ ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐›๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ, ๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘", the global emergency food market size was valuedย atย USD 8.51 Billionย in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reachย USD 14.95 Billionย by 2033, exhibiting aย CAGR of 6.14%ย from 2025-2033.This detailed analysis primarily encompasses industry size, business trends, market share, key growth factors, and regional forecasts. The report offers a comprehensive overview and integrates research findings, market assessments, and data from different sources. It also includes pivotal market dynamics like drivers and challenges, while also highlighting growth opportunities, financial insights, technological improvements, emerging trends, and innovations. Besides this, the report provides regional market evaluation, along with a competitive landscape analysis.๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐š ๐ฌ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/emergency-food-market/requestsample ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ซ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž๐ฌ:โ— Market Dynamicsโ— Market Trends And Market Outlookโ— Competitive Analysisโ— Industry Segmentationโ— Strategic Recommendations๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐„๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ฒ ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ— ๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌThe worldโ€™s seeing more hurricanes, floods, and wildfires, and thatโ€™s pushing up demand for emergency food. The International Federation of Red Cross notes that disaster-prone areas need reliable food supplies to support affected communities. For example, in regions like North America and Asia-Pacific, where extreme weather events are common, sales of emergency food kits have surged by 15% in retail chains. Companies like Nestlรฉ are ramping up production of shelf-stable meals to meet this need. Government programs, like the U.S. FEMA stockpile initiatives, are also boosting bulk purchases of non-perishable foods, ensuring communities are prepared for crises, which keeps the industry growing strong.โ— ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐ฌFood insecurity is a big worry globally, and itโ€™s fueling the emergency food market. The Food and Agriculture Organization says nearly 690 million people face hunger worldwide, driving demand for long-lasting food supplies. Households are stocking up, with 20% more families in Europe and North America buying emergency food kits compared to a few years ago. Governments are stepping in tooโ€”China, for instance, has over 5,100 emergency food storage enterprises to tackle shortages. Companies like Kellogg are partnering with NGOs to distribute high-calorie bars in hunger hotspots like Sudan and Haiti, making emergency food a go-to solution for families and organizations looking to secure food access.โ— ๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฒ ๐‹๐ข๐Ÿ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐žPeopleโ€™s hectic schedules are making emergency food a practical choice beyond just disasters. Ready-to-eat meals and protein bars fit perfectly into the lives of working folks who need quick, long-shelf-life options. Sales of convenience food products have jumped by 12% globally, with brands like General Mills seeing a spike in demand for their ready-to-eat cereals and bars. Government initiatives, like Indiaโ€™s food distribution schemes for urban workers, are encouraging companies to produce cost-effective, non-perishable foods. Retailers like Walmart report a 10% increase in sales of emergency food packs marketed for busy professionals, showing how lifestyle shifts are blending with preparedness to drive market growth.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐„๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ฒ ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ— ๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ž๐ซ๐ ๐š๐ง๐ข๐œ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐จ๐ง-๐†๐Œ๐Ž ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ฌPeople want healthier emergency food, and organic, non-GMO options are taking off. Consumers are willing to pay 25% more for freeze-dried organic meals, with brands like Mountain House reporting a 30% sales boost in this category. Retailers like Whole Foods are stocking more organic emergency kits to meet this demand. In Europe, companies like Lotte are launching non-GMO energy bars tailored for disaster preparedness, appealing to health-conscious buyers. This trend is also tied to sustainability, as consumers prefer brands using eco-friendly packaging. The push for natural ingredients is reshaping the market, making it more appealing to families and individuals who value both safety and wellness.โ— ๐๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ก๐ข๐ฉ๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐๐†๐Ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐†๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌCollaboration is a big deal in the emergency food space. Companies like General Mills and Kellogg are teaming up with NGOs like the World Food Programme, which delivered food to 329,000 farmers in Central Africa for crisis relief. These partnerships have boosted distribution by 18% in hunger hotspots like South Sudan and Mali. Government schemes, such as Guinea Bissauโ€™s $15 million Emergency Food Security Project, are funding supplies like drought-resistant seeds and shelf-stable foods, driving bulk orders. These alliances not only expand market reach but also build trust, as brands align with humanitarian efforts to address global crises effectively.โ— ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก-๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ง ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌTechnology is making emergency food production and distribution smoother and faster. Predictive supply chain models, used by 40% of major food manufacturers, help avoid shortages by forecasting demand at a local level. For example, companies like Nestlรฉ are using AI to optimize inventory, reducing waste by 15%. In Asia, firms like Tsingshan are automating production lines, boosting output of shelf-stable meals by 20%. These advancements ensure emergency food reaches disaster zones quickly, like WFPโ€™s efforts in the DRC, where tech helped deliver aid to displaced families efficiently. This trend is making the industry more responsive and cost-effective, meeting rising global demand.๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=5879&method=1670 ๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐„๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ฒ ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ:โ— Conagra Brands Inc.โ— Del Monte Foods Inc. (Del Monte Pacific Ltd.)โ— General Mills Inc.โ— Lotte Corporationโ— Nestlรฉ S.A.โ— PepsiCo Inc.โ— Princes Group (Mitsubishi Corporation)โ— SOS Food Lab LLCโ— The Coca-Cola Companyโ— The Kellogg Companyโ— The Kraft Heinz Company๐„๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ฒ ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:โ— Non-Perishable Pasteurized Milkโ— Ready to Eat Mealsโ— Protein or Fruit Barsโ— Dry Cereals or Granolaโ— Peanut Butterโ— Dried Fruitsโ— Canned Juiceโ— Infant FoodNon-Perishable pasteurized milkย holds a 20.6% market share, providing long-lasting nutrition and essential nutrients, crucial for emergency food kits.๐๐ฒ ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ:โ— Offlineโ— OnlineOfflineย leads the market with 92.4% share, offering immediate access to emergency food supplies through physical retail locations.๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ:โ— Civilโ— MilitaryCivilย dominates with a 52.3% share, encompassing households and organizations focused on disaster preparedness and response efforts.๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ:โ— North America (United States, Canada)โ— Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)โ— Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)โ— Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)โ— Middle East and AfricaNorth America enjoys the leading position in the emergency food market owing to the rising awareness about emergency preparedness, frequent occurrence of natural disasters, and robust infrastructure for food distribution.๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐Œ๐€๐‘๐‚ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฉ:๐‹๐ฎ๐ฑ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐†๐จ๐จ๐๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/luxury-goods-market ๐๐จ๐ญ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐–๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bottled-water-market ๐๐จ๐š๐ซ๐ ๐†๐š๐ฆ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/board-games-market ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐Œ๐ž๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ:The report employs a comprehensive research methodology, combining primary and secondary data sources to validate findings. The report employs a comprehensive research methodology, combining primary and secondary data sources to validate findings. It includes market assessments, surveys, expert opinions, and data triangulation techniques to ensure accuracy and reliability. 